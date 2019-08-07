Michael Buerk has claimed the obese should be allowed to die an early death in order to save the NHS money.The 73-year-old broadcaster said people should be free to overindulge and, if they die,'The obese will die a decade earlier than the rest of us,' he wrote in Radio Times. 'See it as a selfless sacrifice in the fight against demographic imbalance, overpopulation and climate change.'He also queried Public Health England's claim that overweight and obesity-related ill health costs the Health Service £6.1 billion a year.He added that the 'freedom to make bad choices is what personal autonomy, indeed democracy, is all about' and asked 'who is to say longevity is the ultimate goal in life?'Mr Buerk added: 'Many think that by declaring it a disease, it will reduce the stigma of fatness and encourage people to seek treatment.'They're wrong, on almost every count. There's been interesting research on how certain genes are associated with increased appetite and there are differences in individual metabolic rates but nothing like as much as people think.