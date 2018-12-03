We hear it all the time, "Everyone in my family is overweight, and I have been overweight my whole life. It is simply in my genes." While that may be true, we now have evidence that we can overcome genetic predispositions to obesity.This study suggests, therefore, that although our genes may make it more likely we will become obese,. Said another way, our genes are not our destiny. They are more of a roadmap that we can choose to follow or change directions with the decisions we make regarding our nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management, social structure and more.The next time you want to blame your parents, take a breath and think about ways you can improve your lifestyle to help you on your path to health.Thanks for reading,