'Obesogenic' environment

A three-fold jump since 1975 in the percentage of adults worldwide who are obese has been driven mainly by a shift in diet and lack of exercise, but genes do play a role as well, according a large-scale study published Thursday.For people genetically predisposed to a wider girth, these unhealthy lifestyles compounded the problem, resulting in an even higher rate of weight gain, researchers reported in The BMJ, a peer-reviewed medical journal.The standard measure for obesity, the Body-Mass Index (BMI), is calculated on the basis of weight and height.A BMI of 25 up to 30 means that one is overweight. Thirty and above corresponds to obesity, a major risk factor for heart attacks, stroke, diabetes and some cancers.To tease out the relative impact of environment and genes on obesity, scientists led by Maria Brandkvist at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology combed through data on nearly 120,000 people in Norway whose height and weight were regularly measured between 1963 and 2008.Adults began tipping the scales at significantly higher weights in the 1980s and 1990s, they found.Those born after 1970 were far more likely to have a substantially higher BMI as young adults than earlier generations.Half of the people monitored were divided into five groups depending on their genetic susceptibility to obesity."Genetic predisposition would make a 35-year old man of average height 3.9 kilos heavier than his genetically protected peers in the 1960s," explained Brandkvist."In Norway today, his vulnerable genes would make him more than 6.8 kg heavier."In addition, he will have gained an extra 7.1 kilos "simply as a result of living in our 'obesogenic' environment," she added.Only clinical trials can highlight causal relationships, but for many areas of interest such experiments are not possible with humans, for both practical and ethical reasons.