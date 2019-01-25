Listen live, chat, and call in to future shows on the SOTT Radio Network!

The United States holds the unenviable title of being the fattest country on Earth and other western (and westernized) countries are slowly gaining parity. It has become apparent to medical researchers and lay observers alike that people are getting 'yuge'. What is the cause of this rise in obesity? Considerable resources have been devoted to seemingly healthy dietary guidelines and exercise recommendations yet they haven't made a dent in the average person's waist size. Are people becoming more gluttonous, slothful and undisciplined or should the spotlight be directed at our current food landscape and those who fund it?Join us for this episode of The Health and Wellness Show as we discuss all things 'swole': biological factors in obesity, as well as fat-shaming and the fat acceptance movement. Stay tuned at the end of the show for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be obesity in cats.01:16:45