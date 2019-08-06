© Warwickshire Police



A depraved UK mom will spend the next three decades in prison for killing her two young daughters, who "got in the way" of her sex life, a court heard this week.The 23-year-old mom was ordered to serve 32 years to life in prison for the murders, which were within three weeks of each other.In a statement read by prosecutors, the girls' father, Chris Draper, accused Porton of treating the toddlers as an "inconvenience.""I sit and think, day and night, and I can't understand why my two little girls were taken away because Louise wanted to sleep around," he said.