© YouTube

A woman who threw a beverage at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) in June plead guilty on Thursday, according to CBS Miami The June 1st incident occurred after Gaetz held a town hall event at the Brew Ha Ha restaurant in Pensacola. A video clip shared on Twitter purportedly shows Kondrat'yev, a Democrat who once challenged the Florida Republican for his congressional seat, allegedly whipping a drink at him.Soon after the incident, police arrested Kondrat'yev and later released her on a $1,000 bond. Gaetz revealed in a recent interview that he would be taking legal action against Kondrat'yev."I had a circumstance just a few weeks ago where someone threw a drink at me leaving a town hall meeting. I am going to press charges," Gaetz told Fox News Channel's Hannity.the Trump ally continued . "I think it's really important to send a message that we as conservatives have a right to our views — just like anybody else."The incident came after a string of " milkshake " assaults on pro-Brexit candidates, including Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage amid the European Union elections in Britain.