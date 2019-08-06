Society's Child
Uruguay issues travel advisory against traveling to US, citing inability of US authorities to stop mass shootings
RT
Tue, 06 Aug 2019 09:34 UTC
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Montevideo issued an advisory on Monday, urging Uruguayans to "take precautions against the growing indiscriminate violence, mostly hate crimes, racism and discrimination" if they are traveling to the US, noting that they have claimed over 250 lives in the first seven months of 2019.
Those brave souls that do venture north are advised to avoid crowded places and public events "such as theme parks, shopping centers, art festivals, religious activities, gastronomic fairs and any type of cultural or sporting events," especially if they are bringing children along.
Uruguayans were also urged to avoid some cities entirely, such as Detroit, Michigan; Baltimore, Maryland; and Albuquerque, New Mexico - which are listed among the twenty "most dangerous in the world" in a recent survey by the business magazine Ceoworld.
Montevideo's travel advisory comes after the two mass shootings over the weekend, which claimed 31 lives. In El Paso, Texas, 22 people were killed and dozens more injured by a lone gunman who opened fire at a Walmart on Saturday, before surrendering to police. Several hours later, on Sunday, another shooter targeted a popular nightlife spot in Dayton, Ohio, killing nine and injuring 27 more people before he was killed in a shootout with police officers.
Though authorities do not believe that the two incidents were linked, there has been a frenzy of speculation about possible political motives of one or both attackers - along with calls for tighter gun control laws.
The Uruguayan advisory says it is "impossible" for US authorities to deal with mass shootings, due to the "indiscriminate possession of firearms by the population." The Second Amendment to the US Constitution - ratified in 1791 - guarantees personal firearm ownership, resulting in Americans owning an estimated 40 percent of all firearms on the planet.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Uruguay issues travel advisory against traveling to US, citing inability of US authorities to stop mass shootings
- British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Valencia after cabin 'filled with smoke'
- Best of the Web: Magnier: War no longer an option for Israel after failures in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen
- Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry, white supremacy' after weekend shootings - proposes tighter gun control tied to immigration reform
- The mainstream media wants the Mifsud story to just go away
- Potential heart issues could be detected by AI
- Trade relations spiral downward as Washington formally designates China a currency manipulator
- 500 Sheep die in 'mass suicide jump' off cliff in eastern Turkey
- Flashback: Sweden set to deport underage Afghan migrant found guilty of murder
- Huawei smartphone with own HongMeng OS preparing to go on sale
- Asma al-Assad gives first interview after recovering from cancer
- Global markets are in panic mode — sparking a wave of investment into gold, bonds and currencies
- Waterspout filmed off Emerald Isle, North Carolina - one of an influx for the state
- UAE customs seize batch of 274,000 pills of 'Jihadi drug' Captagon
- SOTT Focus: The Probability of Evolution
- 7-magnitude quake hits off the coast of Indonesia - 6 dead, over 2,100 displaced (UPDATE)
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes northwest off Tonga
- Rise and fall of superhero Robert Mueller
- Protectionism, there is an upside
- Putin: US quitting INF unleashes 'fundamental risks' for all in potential 'unrestrained' arms race
- Best of the Web: Magnier: War no longer an option for Israel after failures in Syria, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen
- Trump condemns 'racism, bigotry, white supremacy' after weekend shootings - proposes tighter gun control tied to immigration reform
- Trade relations spiral downward as Washington formally designates China a currency manipulator
- Rise and fall of superhero Robert Mueller
- Protectionism, there is an upside
- Putin: US quitting INF unleashes 'fundamental risks' for all in potential 'unrestrained' arms race
- OAN sent 'Cease and Desist' notices to MSNBC, Rachel Maddow, Daily Beast, Kevin Poulson - lawsuits may follow
- Bellingcat founder unloads 4,000-word assault on Tulsi Gabbard for questioning Syria chem attacks
- DOJ to release Bruce Ohr 302 reports, other docs this week
- Paul Craig Roberts: America's collapse, Part 1: 'Asset Forfeiture'
- The declining Empire of Chaos is losing its mind over Iran
- Russia undercuts US dollar dominance by shifting trade to local currencies
- American 'wild, wild West' needs taming, but politicizing cold-blooded murder the wrong way to do it
- America's elites are fractured - And primed to either destroy or self-destruct
- Pakistani PM Kahn ACCEPTS Trump's offer of mediation, spurring India to revoke Kashmir's autonomy
- Best of the Web: Building big brother: Epstein and Israeli intelligence
- Best of the Web: Cloudflare caves to deep state pressure, boots 8chan forum because someone posted manifesto there claiming to be El Paso shooter
- SOTT Focus: In the World of Truth and Fact, Russiagate is Dead. In the World of the Political Establishment, it is Still the New 42
- 'This has got to stop': Trump says he's done 'a lot' on gun violence, promises to do more
- Mexican FM threatens legal action against US after 3 Mexican nationals die in El Paso shooting
- Uruguay issues travel advisory against traveling to US, citing inability of US authorities to stop mass shootings
- British Airways flight makes emergency landing in Valencia after cabin 'filled with smoke'
- The mainstream media wants the Mifsud story to just go away
- Flashback: Sweden set to deport underage Afghan migrant found guilty of murder
- Asma al-Assad gives first interview after recovering from cancer
- Global markets are in panic mode — sparking a wave of investment into gold, bonds and currencies
- UAE customs seize batch of 274,000 pills of 'Jihadi drug' Captagon
- French farmers: Trade deal with Canada 'distorts competition'
- Hong Kong: Mass anti-gov protests threaten to cause transportation nightmare
- American University to mandate use of preferred pronouns
- NXIVM sex cult founder, alleged followers tied to experimental schools for children still operating internationally
- Dayton mass shooter: Self-described leftist, avid supporter of Antifa and Communism
- Another massive explosion at an arms depot in Russia
- Teen arrested for attempted murder after boy is thrown 5 stories off Tate Modern viewing platform
- Convicted drug trafficker 'dolls up' to pass for his daughter in daring prison break
- Mercola bails: 3 reasons to leave Facebook immediately!
- Best of the Web: Chinese exceptionalism: Morality, not law, is sacrosanct
- Hello! Chelsea Manning is still in jail for 'crimes against the deep state'
- Fake news fails again: CNN's parent company sued for $50mn by Chinese billionaire claiming defamation
- 'I watched the terrifying way in which we Judaize the land': an eyewitness account of the Sur Baher home demolitions
- The Dyatlov Pass incident: Who or what killed the Russian hikers? RT investigates
- Who were the mysterious Neolithic people that enabled the rise of ancient Egypt?
- Iron Age Celtic woman wearing fancy clothes buried in tree coffin in Switzerland
- The pirate who changed the way we eat
- 8th Century pre-Columbian figurine discovered at Peruvian dig
- Was ancient Egypt full of giants? Archeologists unearth pits of very large hands near 3,600 y.o. palace
- Large buildings point to organized community at Neolithic site in central Greece
- Roman stylus with joke inscription found at London building site
- 2,750 year old burial site of Urartian nobles revealed in eastern Turkey
- Best of the Web: 'United States' to Imperial America: Our Hidden Empire
- Jeffrey Epstein, Trump's mentor and the dark secrets of the Reagan era: Governing by blackmail
- Mysterious face sculpture found in North Carolina field baffles experts
- Ancient apocalypses that changed the course of civilization
- How 1920s prohibition gave rise to the likes of Jeffrey Epstein
- Stone Age myths we've made up
- Stinnett's 'Day of Deceit': Pearl Harbor unmasked
- Secrets of a Babylonian Villa in Ur revealed
- Jomon woman living in Japan 3,800 years ago had high fat diet and high alcohol tolerance
- Brutally murdered Pictish chieftain was heavily built and ate "nothing but suckling pig"
- Iron Age warrior's "spectacular" funerary objects including elaborate headdress revealed in new exhibition
- Potential heart issues could be detected by AI
- Huawei smartphone with own HongMeng OS preparing to go on sale
- SOTT Focus: The Probability of Evolution
- By translating proteins into music, and back, researchers gain insight into their structures and create new variations
- The Moon is older than scientists thought
- Five 'eco-friendly' products that actually harm the environment
- It's Sentient: Meet the classified artificial brain being developed by US intelligence programs
- Genes can spring into action hours or even days after an organism dies, says new study
- Famed Yale computer science professor quits believing Darwin's theories
- What can go wrong? Scientists create first hybrid human-monkey embryo in China
- Major class of viruses reveals complex origins that don't fit evolutionary theory
- George Knapp releases Pentagon UFO program paper on detection of hypersonic vehicles
- Seven asteroids are headed for Earth this August
- Crab Nebula blasts Earth with highest-energy photons ever recorded
- Infants learn early about social hierarchies and power dynamics, study suggests
- Millions of butterflies flying to Scotland in 'once-in-a-decade' phenomenon
- Constant surveillance: How big tech's household devices are SPYING on you
- Ultra-thin layers of rust can be used to generate electricity from flowing water
- 'Terminator' style robotic eye lens controllable by users developed by scientist
- Researchers design new bandage that uses body heat to heal
- 500 Sheep die in 'mass suicide jump' off cliff in eastern Turkey
- Waterspout filmed off Emerald Isle, North Carolina - one of an influx for the state
- 7-magnitude quake hits off the coast of Indonesia - 6 dead, over 2,100 displaced (UPDATE)
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes northwest off Tonga
- Flash floods hit Rize Province, Turkey - almost 5 inches of rain in 4 hours
- Hundreds stuck in India's financial capital Mumbai as heavy rain disrupts rail service
- Erasing America's hot past
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: China looks for food in Australia & Cosmic ray effects
- Flash floods hit several towns in Shaanxi Province, China
- 12 killed,1 missing in Central China flash flood
- Papua New Guinea's Ulawun volcano erupts again - ash column rising to colossal 63,000 ft (19.2 km)
- Japan rocked by 6.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Fukushima
- Heavy rainfall and deep floodwater hits Freetown, Sierra Leone - at least 6 dead, thousands left homeless
- 50 pilot whales strand, 20 die in Iceland - 2 weeks after similar event locally
- Holy hail storm: Grapefruit-sized hail batters Edmonton, Alberta
- Water discovered in Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could trigger explosive eruptions
- Three days that ended the world
- Cherry picking season arrives in Greenland
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Climate sensationalism in a chilly baking world
- 'Loud trumpet sounds' heard coming from the sky in North Carolina
- Bright nighttime flash seen over the Big Island, Hawaii last week was a meteor
- 'I thought it was Armageddon' - Perth residents stunned by early morning meteor fireball
- Spectacular Delta Aquariids meteor shower set to light up skies tonight
- Meteor fireball may have dropped meteorites in Ontario
- Suspected meteorite crashes into rice field in India
- Meteor fireball widely reported over US east coast
- Closer than the Moon: 3 giant asteroids whizz by Earth in One day This week
- Incredible video shows meteor fireball streaking across Canadian sky
- Comet fragment or Indian rocket launch? Eerie light seen in the night sky from all over eastern Australia
- ANOTHER meteor fireball seen from across Florida - Second such event in two weeks
- Boom heard, felt across four western Illinois counties - Remains mystery
- Loud boom of unknown origin shakes homes in south Texas
- Very rare meteor cluster recorded in Maranhão, Brazil
- Meteor fireball streaks across Australian skies
- Meteor or 'space junk'? Something broke apart in the sky over South Florida
- Mysterious bangs, flashes over NSW, Australia sky likely a meteor
- Astronomers spotted a car-size asteroid just hours before it exploded over Puerto Rico
- Mysterious 'loud boom' heard over small English town spooks residents
- What was that loud boom near Clemmons, North Carolina? No one knows
- Unexplained boom heard across Hamilton, Ontario remains a mystery
- No Beyond burrito: Chipotle's CEO says faux meat is too processed
- Addiction expert claims giving your child a smartphone is like giving them a gram of cocaine
- Government panel rules saturated fat is bad for you but angry experts slam the 'outdated and incompetent' advice
- Yerba Mate: This superfood tea is an anti-inflammatory superhero
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #25 - Fascia - The Body's "Fiber Optic" Crystalline Matrix
- The fasting cure is no fad
- 7-year-old Indian boy found with 526 teeth inside his mouth
- Paul Offit unwittingly exposes scientific fraud of the FDA's vaccine licensure
- What you need to know about your fascia
- The Name Game: Cultured meat could suffer the same fate as GMOs
- Poisoned for Profit: Whether in the UK or India, we are not the agrochemical industry's guinea pigs
- Dr. Valdeane Brown: Optimizing your nervous system with Neuroptimal neurofeedback
- The brain-eating amoeba is a nearly perfect killer
- Study finds 90% of families have glyphosate in bodies with significantly higher levels found in children
- Former Pittsburgh Steeler Merril Hoge sues Roundup maker, alleges it caused his cancer
- Florida health officials say mosquito-borne virus that causes brain swelling, death detected in state
- The science on time-restricted eating and circadian rhythm
- The physiological effects of caffeine
- Brazil's toxic pesticides 'affecting people all over the world' through agricultural exports
- Case study reveals how cognitive decline can be reversed
- Can the legacy of trauma be passed down the generations?
- Is the human brain hard-wired for rural tranquillity?
- Belief hygiene: The best way to evaluate your beliefs is to engage with people who disagree with you
- Why corporations want you to shut up and meditate
- How mindfulness privatised a social problem
- How the question "Who benefits from this?" can change your life
- The cult of the selfie: Me, Me, Me - the neurotic satisfactions of the selfie generation
- Smartphones and tablets causing mental health issues in kids as young as two
- Life, liberty, and the pursuit of....what exactly?
- The comforting dreams and visions of the dying
- Understanding and appreciating science can actually boost faith in spirituality and God
- Cow hugging: More people are turning to a variety of animals for mental health
- Meditation: Wisdom in the silence
- Mindfulness meditation training may help people unlearn fearful responses
- Latest study shows trigger warnings might actually make things worse
- More anti-free will idiocy from Darwinist Jerry Coyne
- Swearing when hurt actually works, using F-word improves pain tolerance
- Why we see what we want to see: The neuropsychology of motivated perception
- Seneca on the antidote to anxiety
- The dancing species - how moving together in time helps make us human
- Could light and noise from Earth attract aliens?
- Congressman Mark Walker Wants To Know if Elizondo's UFO Debris Claim is True
- Another snake-like UFO spotted as mystery object 'emits energy beam' over Washington
- Plane passengers stunned as 'UFO splits into six pieces and vanishes in mid-air'
- Video shows mysterious lights in sky over Tucson, Arizona
- Navy source reveals that UFO sightings were 'daily occurrence' across multiple squadrons in 2014-15
- Mysterious floating White Orbs spotted in Kansas City sky
- Blackbird of Chernobyl: Staff claimed to have seen creepy Mothman-like creature before blast
- US senators receive classified briefing on UFO sightings
- David Paulides: 'Bow hunters are now being found in bizarre circumstances'
- 'Wow, what is that?' Navy pilots report Unexplained Flying Objects
- 'Look at it fly!': Navy pilots report seeing UFOs
- The Paranormal Roots of the Pentagon's UFO Program
- Famed UFO researcher, Stanton Friedman, dead at 84
- Churches combine forces in Rome to learn best exorcism practices because of rise in possession cases
- UFO researcher claims there's an underwater alien base under the Great Lakes
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Better late than never? Russian priest say Darwin 'renounces' his 'ape theory' in posthumous chat
- Your field guide to Russian assets in America
- Experts warn we only have 12 years left until the timeline on global warming will be changed again
- African pastors finally find Jesus and take him to church
- Brits cringing at the Sun's bizarre Boris front page
- "Is it possible for a country to die of embarrassment?" Brits cringe at tabloid's sunny Bojo front page
- Give homelessness a go to avoid high rents urges government
- Breakthrough Science! Researchers Find That Nicking Ships May Have Consequences
- 'Clever pooch': Mongrel unties & kidnaps pedigree dog left outside shop
- Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary of the Biggest Lie Ever Told?
- New study confirms all your opinions, world views, beliefs, are correct
- Lobstergate scandal! Israeli embassy caught in laughable kosher cover-up
- Lunatic stage: The first Democratic debate, summarized and translated
- California town accidentally misspells stop sign
- War looms between unstable, warmongering, rogue nation and Iran
- A nervous Obama personally thanks Trump for taking the blame for pesky photos of immigrant children in cages
- John Bolton urges military action against the Sun after uncovering evidence it has nuclear capabilities
- Hundreds attend wedding ceremony for two frogs in India
- Jonathan Pie: The race to number 10
- 'When has the government ever lied about attacks on ships in a gulf somewhere just to provoke war?' - John Bolton
Last week's eruption of Ubinas volcano in Peru, as seen from space
Quote of the Day
Liberty, taking the word in its concrete sense, consists in the ability to choose.
- Simone Weil
Recent Comments
Looks like the Lemming syndrome has jumped species (sorry, couldn't resist)
The religious holiday feast of sacrifice is nearing where the sheep are sacrificed. So instead of dying at the hands of people, they just jumped...
Absurd and unworkable. Just use the gender-wobbly snowflake's name, and that's it.
I was speaking to the other half about this and basically our conclusion was, don't do something that you wouldn't want the other one to do. That...
I don't understand, America has a problem with people going off and shooting up other People. This happens every year without fail... The question...
Comment: Sound advice, perhaps, and it is accurate to say US authorities can't or won't deal with mass shootings, but it's not due to that country's constitutional 2nd Amendment; it's due to its political unwillingness to expose the fascist organization(s) committing them (at least, the big ones that become media circuses).