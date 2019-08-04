© Fort Russ News

Abdul-Khaleq Abdullah, a former aide to Emirati Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed, said in a tweet that the war against Yemen is over for Abu Dhabi. In a tweet late on Saturday, Abdullah asserted that the UAE involvement in the Saudi-led war against Yemen is over and it will be soon announced officially.the senior Emirati figure underlined in his post.In response to Abdullah's tweet, Ania El Afandi, an Algerian journalist, posted a tweet asking the Emirati figure why the UAE did not put its political weight, from the very outset, behind efforts for materializing peace. Then the Arab journalist questioned the game-over rhetoric of Abdullah, asking:"War should come to an end officially, are your words addressing Saudi Arabia? Thirdly, will the blockade against Qatar be lifted if issues with Iran are solved?" she concluded.The UAE seems to have started a U-turn in its regional policies after Iran's tough warnings to Abu Dhabi about the dire consequences of the UAE's destructive policies in the region.The Iranian air defense units shot down the American spy drone and lodged a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).Also on Saturday, a senior member of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) of Yemen, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Arabi21 news outlet thatThe UAE has recently reached an agreement with Iran and within the framework of the agreement has promised Tehran that it will shift the state of political affairs in the Southern provinces of Yemen, the STC source added. He added that the military and political heads of the STC, which is backed by Abu Dhabi, are among those who will be targeted by the new revisionist policies of the UAE in accordance with the agreement with Tehran.According to the same source, now disagreements and rivalries have intensified among different factions within the council, especially between the party of ‎Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, who chairs the council, and the party of Ahmed Hamed Lamlas, the secretary-general of the STC."One of the articles of the comprehensive agreement reached between Tehran and Abu Dhabi entails the UAE's intelligence cooperation and coordination with Ansarullah Movement," the source claimed.The seven-member delegation from the UAE coast guard was headed by UAE Coast Guard Commander Brigadier General Mohammed Ali Musleh Al-Ahbabi who later signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Commander of Iran's Border Police Brigadier General Qassem Rezayee.