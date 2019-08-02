© Twitter / @JupolNacional

Spanish national police surrounded a machete-wielding man who holed up in a fountain after officers attempted to arrest him. While the man was distracted by a group of police, one brave cop took him down with a diving tackle.The dramatic incident happened on Wednesday at roughly 5:40pm local time after police witnessed the man taking drugs in public in the Villaverde area of the city.However, with the aid of reinforcements, the police were able to bring the situation under control and arrest the man safely, if forcefully, as eyewitness video showed.Several officers surrounded the fountain and held the suspect's attention while one daring officer circled around the back and executed a massive leap to bring the machete-man down. Another officer then stood on the man's back to prevent him from swinging his deadly blade.Several more cops then rushed in to secure the weapon and arrest the attacker.