© REUTERS/Dennis Schneidler



Well, yes it is, now that gaming is being financially and socially rewarded, as opposed to relentlessly mocked as the preserve of sweaty boys with limited conversational skills.

Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

Once again, feminists go to preposterous lengths to explain differences in performance between the sexes, even when the truth is obvious, and not hurtful in itself (but highly dangerous for the ideology).Media explanations immediately defaulted to the social discrimination templates that have been around since before consoles existed. According to the Guardian, gaming communities are " unwelcoming " while "women players are sometimes belittled and objectified, their abilities constantly questioned" when they are not being pelted with "misogynistic insults" through the in-game chat. In its analysis, Forbes spoke about unspecified but evidently unfortunate "root issues causing girls not to pick up games when they're younger" in addition to the assumed "toxicity."Of course, we have no definitive explanation for the superficial under-representation, and there are likely several factors in play here including the ones above, but I would propose three other reasons.Girls are not that into Fortnite. The Guardian article recycled the popular figure that 46 percent of gamers are girls, but more detailed analysis shows that the numbers are not distributed equally between all genres.Even the player girls don't want to put in the time.There has been talk of mothers throwing away their sons' Xboxes, and years of homework left unfinished. That single-minded obsession, that readiness to risk everything for the small chance of a reward and the niche fame of being an avatar on a leaderboard may not appeal to as many women. In fact, they may not be desired or possible for most men either. I am someone in my 30s who enjoys games, but I am not represented in New York, with the vast majority of the finalists being teen boys, who have the time, and can endure what at my age seems a non-enriching grind towards a hermetic proficiency.Most controversially, girls may not be as good at these fast-twitch shooter games. Multiple studies have consistently So what we have is a game that does not particularly appeal to women, who don't tend to play as much competitively, and even if they did might not reach the same standard.Even in the most meritocratic activity, where all you need is a medium-powered PC and access to the internet, where no one needs to know which of the multiple genders you are, equality is redefined by outcome, and fairness is not a factor."The onus is on the game publishers, event organizers, big-name sponsors and team owners to attract and employ more female gamers," writes the Guardian. "And to pay well-known female players the same as their male counterparts."So the eight boys who became self-made millionaires at the weekend did so by winning in an open competition, but a woman should be remunerated in the same way by the virtue of her genitalia? And women are so weak that they cannot perform as well as the men, because they find the entirely optional banter too crude for their feminine sensibilities?