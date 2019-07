© Getty / The Washington Post



Igor Ogorodnev is a Russian-British journalist, who has worked at RT since 2007 as a correspondent, editor and writer.

Baltimore is one of the most deprived cities in the US. President Trump knows it. Bernie knows it. Most importantly, the voters know it. Answering Trump's criticism by shouting "racist!" is both bad politics and bad for the city.More than a fifth of its citizens live in poverty, its trash problem has been covered in hundreds of local articles dating back decades, while the rat infestation received its own recent documentary on PBS - which, incidentally used it as a metaphor for general urban decay.Every political philosophy and organization has a weak record in certain areas that will be attacked - look at Republicans squirm when the next unbalanced gun owner goes on a rampage - but there are right and wrong ways to respond to criticism, particularly since Trump's talking points are not new, either for him or the Republicans.Here are some wrong responses.Ad hominem: "Better to have some vermin living in your neighborhood than to be one," the Baltimore Sun wrote.Accusations of racism: To whatever extent Trump was dog-whistling to his supporters by singling out a black-majority city, or whatever beliefs he may have expressed in the past, in this case it is his critics who have brought race into the debate. Attempts to frame the narrative in such a way - including ludicrous insinuations that the "rodents" mentioned by Trump are in fact the Maryland residents themselves - have made the Democrats appear opportunist, paranoid, and even racist themselves.There were better responses available. The liberal establishment could have chosen to tactically agree with Trump, and say something like "we must do better."There is little surprise that Trump has spent several consecutive days hammering away about this on his Twitter, as his opponents lock themselves into defending the indefensible.I think there is something deeper at work here, too. The reason for such a rabid teeth-baring reaction is repressed shame.The inability of local Democratic administrations to preserve their liberalism while maintaining law and order, the embarrassment at seeing the local political machine get more and more votes as the districts under their control get poorer and more depopulated while wealthier people flee, must rankle. What we are seeing, to use an ugly word, is butthurt.A similar opportunity arose when the city was last in the national spotlight, during the Freddie Gray riots in 2015, but judging by the worsening situation in Baltimore, chaotic and incompetent decisions taken then were based on ideology, rather than facing the truth or trying to achieve results.Self-reflection is a painful process, but could reap rewards both for Democrats in 2020, and for dwellers of Maryland's 7th congressional district long after that.