The kingdom mysteriously disappeared in the 6th century B.C.

Archaeological excavations have unearthed a burial ground, belonging to 9th Century B.C. Urartian royals in East Turkey's Van province.The burial ground was discovered in the 2,750-year-old necropolis area, which was unearthed two years ago, during the excavation at Cavustepe Castle, a fortified site in the Gurpinar district.A team of 22 excavators -- including anthropologists, archeologists, art historians and restoration work officials -- discovered the burial ground. Experts believe that the discovery will help, to study ancient civilizations, in a more scientific way.Led by Rafet Cavusoglu, a professor of archaeology at the Van's Yuzuncu Yil University, the teamThe burial ground with a 50 square meter (538 square feet) area, is believed to be the resting place of Urartian aristocrats.Due to its location,Experts believe that the latest finding, atTalking to Anadolu Agency, Cavusoglu said thatHe expected the findings to contribute to the history, with new information.Cavusoglu said they have also found," he added. He said the excavators were still trying to find out use of the area."This is a very exciting development for us," he added."It is a very interesting area, different from other sites that we have excavated in the necropolis so far," he said. He expected more different things to come out during the process of excavations. He said the Urartian civilization and their way of living and behavior have always surprised experts and excavators.