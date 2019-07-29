It is disgusting how the left treats minorities and people of color just for supporting Trump.The people who claim to oppose fascism couldn't be more facistic themselves, calling into question whether or not the only thing they really oppose is true liberty and morals.Jewish model Elizabeth Pipko is the leader of the pro-Trump movement "Jexodus" for former Democratic Jews who are sick and tired of the party's antisemitism and lies.However, the model and activist says that there has been a violent backlash to her public support of Trump."I get a lot of death threats, rape threats and other things I never thought I'd receive," Pipko told The Times of Israel. "I'm doing this for my people — not to sound cliché — for my parents and grandparents, who escaped to come to America so they wouldn't have to worry about their children being faced with anti-Semitism", she opened up."She claims that her efforts have been quite impactful, inspite of 60% of Jews saying that they hold Trump responsible for a reported rise in Anti-Semitism.Here's a little taste of the disgusting, scornful attitude of leftists towards this woman, from "feminist" webstie Jezebel:"Have you heard about Jexodus, the new, totally laughable "movement" trying to steer millennial Jewish Americans — who are, as its website states, "tired of living in bondage to leftist politics" — away from the Democratic Party and into the arms of Republicans? (Good luck with that, by the way; as my Splinter colleague Rafi Schwartz pointed out, it's not likely to happen, especially when a vile antisemite is currently occupying the White House.)Sure, the man who moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem and has a settlement in the Golan Heights is named after him is a "vile antisemite," whatever you say.