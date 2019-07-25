Earth Changes
European heatwave: All-time high temperature records smashed in northern France and Germany
Vox
Thu, 25 Jul 2019 21:58 UTC
Europe is now baking under its second heat wave this month, but this latest is one for the record books.
On Thursday, Paris set its all-time temperature high, reaching 108.6 degrees Fahrenheit. The United Kingdom's Met Office reported that London's Heathrow Airport reached 98.4 degrees, a record for July. Cambridge, England, heat climbed to 100.5 degrees, marking only the second time triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in the United Kingdom.
Several countries also set all-time heat records this week: The Netherlands heated up to 105.3 degrees. Germany reached 106.7. Temperatures in Belgium soared to 103.8.
The high temperatures have done more than make people sweat; French officials observed that drownings are up 30 percent compared to the same time last year, with at least 60 deaths indirectly attributed to the ongoing heat as more unskilled swimmers sought relief in the water.
At least five deaths in France have directly resulted from the heat. Such fatalities can occur when prolonged exposure to high temperatures prevents the body from cooling off, leading to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Police in the UK have also recovered bodies of swimmers this week. Health officials in Belgium issued a code red warning for the whole country.
The searing weather has also degraded infrastructure across Europe. Two nuclear reactors at a power plant in France shut down because the water they used for cooling became too hot. The heat forced trains to slow down in the UK due to risks of heat causing rails to expand. The weather may also have contributed to the breakdown of a Eurostar train in Belgium on Wednesday that stranded more than 600 passengers in a sweltering tunnel for two hours. Heat is also threatening iconic landmarks like the 850-year-old Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Its roof collapsed in a fire in April, but the cathedral's chief architect Philippe Villeneuve warned that high temperatures could dry out the church's fragile masonry and lead to more structural failures.
Cyclists in the ongoing Tour de France have even strapped on ice vests to stay cool.
Read the rest here
Reader Comments
Uh, people who can't swim now go swimming because of the heat? That is not rational.Sorry about quoting myself... It is 01:15 here in the Netherlands, outside it is over 32 degrees Celsius and inside it is only 28 so why should I go outside? To cool off? I have a nice fan blowing air at me while writing this. I will await the thunder ...
Comment: See also: Belgium and the Netherlands record all-time high temperatures as another heatwave cooks western Europe