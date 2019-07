© The Sun

Paris reported its highest temperature ever this week as Europe's second major heat wave of the summer continues.Europe is now baking under its second heat wave this month, but this latest is one for the record books.The high temperatures have done more than make people sweat; French officials observed that drownings are up 30 percent compared to the same time last year, with at least 60 deaths indirectly attributed to the ongoing heat as more unskilled swimmers sought relief in the water.At least five deaths in France have directly resulted from the heat. Such fatalities can occur when prolonged exposure to high temperatures prevents the body from cooling off, leading to heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Police in the UK have also recovered bodies of swimmers this week. Health officials in Belgium issued a code red warning for the whole country.The searing weather has also degraded infrastructure across Europe. Two nuclear reactors . Its roof collapsed in a fire in April, but the cathedral's chief architect Philippe Villeneuve warned that high temperatures could dry out the church's fragile masonry and lead to more structural failures.Cyclists in the ongoing Tour de France have even strapped on ice vests to stay cool.