Bordeaux, in southwestern France, reported its highest ever temperature on Tuesday as the mercury climbed to 41.2 C (106.2 F). Several other locations across southwestern France also reported all-time high temperatures on Tuesday, according to Meteo France.
Comment: Southwestern France (around Toulouse) also recorded all-time record minimal temperatures of 24 - 25 C at dawn.
Temperature records continued to be shattered on Wednesday as new all-time high temperatures were set in both Belgium and the Netherlands.
The temperature reached 38.8 C (101.8 F) in Gilze en Rijen in the southern Netherlands, breaking the previous record from 1944.
In Belgium, a high temperature of 39.9 C (103.8 F) was reported in Kleine Brogel, setting a new standard for the highest temperature ever in the country.
The most extreme heat will now build from central and northern France into Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and far western Germany into Thursday.
Despite Wednesday's record heat, the hottest day of the heat wave is expected on Thursday, when a temperature of 40.6 C (105 F) is forecast for Paris. This would break the city's current all-time high temperature record of 40.4 C (104.7 F) at Parc Montsouris, set more than 70 years ago.
AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will mirror actual temperatures throughout the day. Despite the intense July sunshine, a moderate breeze, occasional clouds and relatively low humidity will prevent it from feeling hotter than the readings on thermometers.
French energy company EDF stated that it would shut down two nuclear reactors in an attempt to limit the amount of heating water used to keep the reactors cool at Golftech nuclear power plant.
Comment: What they're reporting locally is that the Garonne river has become too warm and can no longer cool down the plant's reactors.
The French government has also banned animal transportation "for economic reasons" between the hours 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., local time, in areas affected by orange and red heat alerts, according to AFP.
Meanwhile, the cities of Paris and Lyon have also banned heavily polluting vehicles from entering the center of both cities in a bid to keep the air clean during the heat wave.
High temperatures of 38 C (101 F) and 36 C (97 F) in Brussels and Amsterdam will also threaten all-time high temperatures records for each city.
The interior of Spain will also endure several more days of intense heat. A high temperature of 38 C (100 F) on Wednesday and Thursday is expected and would result in a seven-day stretch of such temperatures.
The United Kingdom will also have to cope with the brutal heat as the county's all-time high temperature record may fall on Thursday. The current record is 38.5 C (101.3 F).
Warm nights with temperatures failing to fall below 21 C (70 F) will make sleeping difficult for anyone without air conditioning and also raise the risk of heat-related illnesses in the youth and elderly as buildings are unable to cool before intense sunshine causes temperatures to rise the following day.
Residents should be sure to drink plenty of water, wear light clothing and avoid strenuous activities during the hottest times of the day.
The heat could affect riders and spectators through the final stages of the Tour de France. The highest temperatures of the next several days are expected on Wednesday as riders approach the mountains in temperatures near 38 C (100 F).
Stages in the mountains from Thursday to Saturday will limit the extreme heat, but riders will still have to contend with above-normal temperatures during several mountain climbs. Saturday's stage will also be at risk for rain and thunderstorms as cooler air arriving from the northwest clashes with the heat.
The Tour de France will conclude on Sunday in Paris where a shower or thunderstorm will be possible, but heat will not be an issue with a high temperature of 22 C (71 F).
Residents should ensure that the elderly, children and pets have sufficient ways to stay cool. Finding shade is also important in order to get out of the direct rays of the sun.
Remember that locked vehicles without air conditioning can quickly become death traps for children and pets.
Relief from the heat will first come to areas from the United Kingdom to northern Spain and parts of France on Friday.
Following Thursday's record-challenging heat, Friday's temperatures will fall a few degrees but remain unseasonably high from Paris to Madrid.
Dangerous heat will continue to grip areas from northeastern France into western Germany and Netherlands on Friday where temperatures will approach 38 C (100 F).
Showers and thunderstorms will accompany the arrival of the cooler air bringing the risk of localized flash flooding, damaging winds and hail.
The influx of cold air will struggle to expand eastward into Germany and Poland where many locations will continue to endure high temperatures near 32 C (90 F) on Saturday before temperatures trend closer to normal on Sunday.
The intense heat will also elevate the risk for wildfires across the region. Several large wildfires broke out across central Portugal in recent days, injuring at least 39 people according to the Associated Press.