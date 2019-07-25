President Donald Trump played a central role in launching the 2005 criminal investigation of Jeffrey Epstein by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.Michael Wolff, who was close with both men in the early aughts, writes in Fire and Fury that Epstein was outed to authorities soon after he threatened to expose Trump as a financial fraud.It all started in 2004 when Epstein, who was still friends with Trump at the time, invited the real estate scion to see a foreclosed property in the tony enclave that he planned to purchase and then flip.And, though both men did manage to negotiate sweet deals.Epstein was planning to pay $36 million for the property, information he shared with Trump because he was certain the still-struggling developer would not be able to come up with the capital to submit his own bid.That assumption proved to be wrong, and'Soon after negotiating the deal for the house in Palm Beach, Epstein took Trump to see it, looking for advice on construction issues involved with moving the swimming pool,' writes Woff.'But as he prepared to finalize his purchase for the house, Epstein discovered that Trump, who was severely cash-constrained at the time, had bid $41 million for the property and bought it out from under Epstein through an entity called Trump Properties LLC, entirely financed by Deutsche Bank., with Trump saying: 'I won't be living there because I already live in the best house in America.'He later mentioned: 'I'm the largest developer in New York so this isn't a big deal to me.'That claim is not true.Property records confirm that an LLC with Trump's name bought and then sold the massive mansion, and made a tidy sum in the process.The property sold for $96 million, more than doubling Trump's initial investment even after renovation costs.'A furious Epstein, certain that Trump was merely fronting for the real owners, threatened to expose the deal, which was getting extensive coverage in Florida papers,' writes Wolff.'The fight became all the more bitter when, not long after the purchase, Trump put the house on the market for $125 million.''Just as the enmity between the two friends increased over the house purchase, Epstein found himself under investigation by the Palm Beach police,' writes Wolff.'And as Epstein's legal problems escalated, the house, with only minor improvements, was acquired for $96 million by Dmitry Rybolovlev, an oligarch who was part of the close Putin circle of government-aligned industrialists in Russia, and who, in fact, never moved into the house.'The sale of the home did later prove to be problematic for Trump when news of Russian meddling during the election came to light.In 2016, it was torn down and divided into three lots that were each sold for over $30 million.