As Venezuelan authorities assured, the electric service is slowly and gradually being restored, hours after the power grid received an electromagnetic attack which affected 16 states throughout the country."Fortunately, and after the focused aggressions during March and April of this year, the Bolivarian Government has implemented protection and security protocols that allow us to ensure that we are already in the reconnection process to restore the electric power service in the shortest possible time," Vice President of Communication, Tourism and Culture Jorge Rodriguez said moments after the attacks.El Valle, Caricuao, Catia, San Martin, La Pastora, Valle Coche are some the areas where the electric service has been restored, according to teleSUR's correspondents in the country's capital.Health officials informed that hospitals and health centers have optimally initiated safety protocols as well, to ensure patients are not affected. Caracas' largest hospital, Domingo Luciani, is operating normally as it is working with an independent power plant that can last for more than 20 hours.While other key areas of the country such as transportation, security, and sanitation have also activated contingency plans."With the coordinated effort of the Integral Transportation System, Metrobus, National Police, ministries, and private entities to put into action a contingency plan to ensure no one is left stranded and can safely reach home," Minister of Transporation, Hipolito Abreu, stated.Based on preliminary investigations, Venezuela's government informed that at 4:45 pm local time the electrical power grid received an electromagnetic attack. First indications received from the Lower Caroni in the eastern state of Bolivar, indicate that the attack sought to affect the hydroelectric generation system of Guayana, the main provider for the country.