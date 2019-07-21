© AFP 2019 / ADIL MUGHAL

The attackers, who was inside the hospital, media reports say, citing local police officials.At least nine people,, were killed in twin suicide attacks inside the trauma centre of a hospital in Pakistan's Dera Ismail Khan district on Sunday, National Herald says, citing local police officials.There are conflicting reports regarding the number of people who were killed and wounded in the blasts.According to India Today, three people were killed and seven others injured in the attacks, while National Herald says the death toll stands at seven people, including four policemen, with 40 others injured.​The attacks happened in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district; four unidentified gunmen riding two motorbikes fired at two police officers, who were on duty at the hospital's checkpoint, killing them, National Herald reports. When the bodies of the policemen were brought to the hospital, a female suicide bomber blew herself up inside, the paper adds, citing a police official.​The Dawn newspaper quotes a local forensics expert who said that the woman set off a 15-pound bomb packed with nails and ball bearings at the hospital's entrance.No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.