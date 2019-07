© Reuters / Adnan Abidi



"Crime seems to have happened because of superstitious beliefs."

A married couple and two others were viciously beaten and murdered in a small village in India after allegedly practicing witchcraft.The brutal murder happened on Sunday morning in the Siskari area of India's northeastern Jharkhand state.All the victims were in their early 60s, and a married couple was among those killed.Police have launched an investigation and believe the murder was premeditated. It appears that the attackers thought "the victims were involved in witchcraft," the superintendent of police, Anjani Kumar Jha, told ANI News.There were no reports of immediate arrests in connection with the case.Last month, a mother and daughter were beaten and hacked to death in another village in Jharkhand after they were accused of being witches.