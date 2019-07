© RT



I suspect that the real problem is that [the cartoon] contravenes some mysterious editorial line that has been drawn around the subject of anti-Semitism and the infernal subject of 'anti-Semitic tropes.'

Were they the wrong kind of Jews?

Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell has written an angry email to staff after the newspaper declined to publish his latest cartoon, allegedly over worries about "anti-Semitism" and a possible "legal challenge."One of the panels shows Netanyahu with two plush puppets he calls "Trumpy Wumpy" and "Bozzy Wozzy" - clearly referring to US President Donald Trump and current candidate for Tory leader and UK prime minister, Boris Johnson."Sorry," says the cartoon Watson, backing down. "I thought you were members of the Labour Party."Watson has recently criticized Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's handling of accusations of anti-Semitism within the party. Corbyn's defenders, however, accuse his political opponents of launching a witch hunt against him to serve a political agenda.The email then heats up even more, with the cartoonist suggesting that the Guardian refused to publish the latest cartoon because they too have taken part in much of the Corbyn-bashing.Bell also notes that the Guardian recently published - and then deleted - a letter in support of Labour's Chris Williamson, who was accused of anti-Semitism. The letter had been signed by 100 Jews, including academic Noam Chomsky.The letter sparked outrage among Bell's fans and Corbyn's defenders on Twitter.Kerry-Anne Mendoza, editor of the left-wing Canary News, tweeted in "solidarity with a great cartoonist who deserves better than this."Last month, the New York Times announced it would discontinue all political cartoons, after receiving backlash for "anti-Semitism" over a caricature of Netanyahu, who was portrayed as a dog leading a blind Donald Trump.