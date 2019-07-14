© REUTERS / Kareem Raheem



"More civilians have died than enemy combatants.

Veteran suicides are at all-time high.





A recent opinion poll shows the majority of American veterans think foreign wars were not worth fighting. RT spoke to one such person, who says his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan served weapons manufacturers and not people."These wars were unjust, illegal, immoral, should never have happened," Will Griffin, who is now an anti-war activist and organizer, told RT. He said that would be true regardless of any poll.America's growing disillusionment with endless military deployments on foreign soil was highlighted in a Pew Research Center report on Wednesday. The polling agency saidGriffin said one didn't need to look deep to see that engagements in the Middle East were reprehensible and senseless.As a veteran, he knows well the feeling of guilt that one can bring back from a deployment."The things that we did were very bad and evil things. I spent two years in combat zones in Iraq and Afghanistan," he said. "As a mechanic I most certainly worked on vehicles that killed people over there. Who they killed I do not know."He said after returning home and educating himself he realized that he was basically cheated into believing that his military service was justified."I never served or provided service to the American people or the people of Iraq or the people of Afghanistan.and off of the lives of my fellow soldiers and innocent civilians," he said.