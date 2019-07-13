Details are being clarified.According to preliminary data, a major battle broke out in the area of occupied Pesok. Locals hear heavy artillery fire - the MLRS and cannon artillery are working.
The situation elsewhere on the contact line in the Donbass remains steadily tense. Ukrainian troops continue, in defiance of the existing agreements, to bombard the cities of the Republic of Donbass. In the LC, the APU violated the "cease fire" three times in the day. The areas of villages Logvinovo and Sokolniki were shelled.
In the Donetsk area, the situation continues to worsen. Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces violated the cease fire in the DPR 39 times. Under fire from the Ukrainian security forces were areas and settlements: the capital's airport, Volvo-Center, the village of the Trudovskaya mine, Spartak, Zhabichevo, Dokuchaevsk, Dolomitnoye, the village of the Shakhtar mine. Gagarin, Izotov, Zaitsevo, Holmovsky, Vasilyevka, Kashtanovoye, Staromikhaylovka, Lukovo, Leninskoye, Novaya Maryevka, Novovyboevo, Kominternovo, Sakhanka, Sosnovskoye, Leninskoye.
In the frontline near Elenovka, four residential buildings were damaged by shelling by the Ukrainian forces. Later it became known that the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the Vasilyevsky pumping station . Last night Ukrainian militia fired at the center of Yasinovataya.
Fort Russ reported on July 8:
DPR
Saturday night, Ukrainian troops carried out a massive mortar attack on the mining suburb of Gagarin in the north-west of Gorlovka. This was reported by the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime.
According to the JCCC, the Ukrainian army had been shelling the area with 82-mm mortar shells for full 36 minutes. Information on possible fatalities and wounded is yet to be specified."At 20:20, shelling of Gorlovka's mining suburb of Gagarin was carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces," it was reported.
In addition, the head of the press service of the Directorate of People's Militia of the DPR, Daniil Bezsonov, said that a soldier of the People's Militia was killed in a shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In Kominternovo, in the south of the Donetsk People's Republic, journalists of the Russian Zvezda TV channel came under fire.
Luckily, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties."It is likely that journalists were at the square near the local Cultural Centre, when Ukrainian invader's mortar shell struck the area," one of the eyewitnesses noted.
Earlier last week, on July 2nd, a soldier of the People's Militia (NM) of the DPR died and three others were injured as a result of clashes with Ukrainian armed forces.
A day earlier, the command of the DPR reported another soldier's death in a battle with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Over the past few days, the situation at the frontlines in the DPR has dramatically worsened, which forced the head of the Republic, Denis Pushilin to mobilize additional troops.
LPR
Ukrainian armed forces violated the ceasefire four times in one day. This was reported by the representatives of LPR at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire Regime (JCCC).
On Saturday, FRN reported that even OSCE officials came under fire from Ukrainian troops.Urban settlements similar to those of Donetsk area, like Golubovskoye, as well as villages of Logvinovo and Lozovoe suffered shelling.
The shelling was conducted using 120-mm and 82-mm mortars, while there were other attacks using weapons such as infantry fighting vehicles, heavy anti-tank grenade launchers and small arms, including large-caliber ones
In spite of the escalating violence by Ukrainian troops, President of Ukraine Zelensky announced "the gradual ending of the war and the restoration of Donbass".
Novorussian forces' counterattack
A video of a coordinated counter-attack by multiple DNR units was released. The footage shows a precision strike being carried out by Donbass militiamen, after which a fire breaks out at the destroyed position.
It was reported that as of July 4th, servicemen of the Armed Forces of DPR eliminated at least two artillery positions of the Ukrainian forces in the south of DPR. This was reported by military officer Marina Kharkov.
According to the DNR military, at least 11 wounded soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were admitted to a military hospital in Kiev."The suppressed firing positions were located eight kilometers from the village of Krasnoarmeyskoye, with two 122 mm caliber guns previously firing from there, " she specified.
"Other severely wounded soldiers were also admitted to hospitals in Dnepropetrovsk, Vinnitsa, Kharkov and even Lvov," Kharkov specified.
"It is clear that the response to the brutal shelling of our villages of Patriotichesky and Krasnoarmeysky, Kominternovo and Sakhanka caught their attention.
No, we're not a bit sorry for any of them. No, they are not our brothers, but an evil, calculating and bloodthirsty enemy, which unceasingly and ruthlessly killed and maimed our soldiers, killed or wounded civilians and burned their homes and fields.
Our blood and pain came to bite you back and don't be surprised by it, " she said.
According to various sources and estimates, starting from January 1st this year, 100-250 DNR and LNR servicemen have been killed, while 300-500 have sustained severe injuries as a result of numerous Ukrainian ceasefire violations.
During the same 6-month time period, and in response to these attacks, DNR and LNR defenders inflicted heavy losses on the attackers, with various sources estimating that 150-300 Ukrainian soldiers died, while 400-600 sustained severe injuries.
In reality, the numbers could be much higher given the fact that Neo-Nazi armed formations (such as the infamous "Azov" battalion) and the Ukrainian media have the tendency of downplaying their losses while overstating those of the DNR and LNR.
The exact number of killed or wounded civilians is still unknown but it is estimated to be no less than 2000-3000 this year only.