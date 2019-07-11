© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A man has been killed, his wife seriously injured after a dog attack in Melbourne's northeast.Emergency crews were called to a home at Ancona Drive in Mill Park just after 6.30pm on Wednesday night, after reports of a dog attack.and so they fired a number of shots at the animal.It's understood the victim had been using a wheelchair and crutches while he recovered from an injury, but was not in a wheelchair at the time of the attack.He was pulled under the pergola by his wife in an effort to escape the dog, Victoria Police told 10daily.He couldn't be saved and died at the scene.The woman, believed to be in her 60's, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.Senior-Sergeant Glenn Parker told reporters at the scene that the dog belonged to the victim's son and had been at the property for some time.It's understood the dog, which is currently in the hands of rangers, will be put down."As a firearm was discharged Professional Standards Command will oversight the investigation and a report will be prepared for the Coroner," Victoria police said in a statement.