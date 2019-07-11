The work of a farmer east of Edmonton was crushed in minutes during a hail storm.What's worse, Brian Tischler told CTV News Edmonton "they were some of the best crops we have ever seen in a very long time."It was all done in five to 10 minutes. The hail blitz also damaged Tischler's siding and dented his deck.Tischler said the storm affected about 20 farms in Mannville, a village 170 kilometres east of Edmonton.Tischler estimates the storm cost him $500,000."That's the hard part.With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson