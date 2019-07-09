Argentina: In 2015, more than 30,000 health care professionals advocated for a glyphosate ban following the International Agency for Research on Cancer's (IARC) report on glyphosate, which concluded the chemical is probably carcinogenic to humans. More than 400 towns and cities in Argentina have passed measures restricting glyphosate use.

Australia: Numerous municipalities and school districts throughout the country are currently testing alternative herbicides in an effort to curtail or eliminate glyphosate use. Many use steam technology for weed control on streets and in other public areas.

Following a series of massive jury verdicts in Roundup cancer lawsuits in the United States, the Australian state of Victoria launched its own review of glyphosate. Two councils in Sydney have either banned or are in the process of banning glyphosate use, and eight other councils are reviewing the chemical.

Austria - In June of 2019, Austria announced that it planned to ban glyphosate within the year. Leader of the Social Democrats, Pamela Rendi-Wagner, said she is "pleased" that her party's long-standing effort to ban glyphosate in Austria would "finally pay off" now that her party's motion had a majority in the Austrian parliament.

Belgium: Banned the individual use of glyphosate. In 2017, Belgium voted against relicensing glyphosate in the EU. The country was also one of six EU member states to sign a letter to the EU Commission calling for "an exit plan for glyphosate..." The city of Brussels banned the use of glyphosate within its territory as part of its "zero pesticides" policy.

Bermuda: Outlawed private and commercial sale of all glyphosate-based herbicides. In 2017, the government relaxed its ban on glyphosate, allowing the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to import restricted concentrations of glyphosate for managing roadside weed overgrowth.

Brazil: In August of 2018, a federal judge in Brasilia ruled that new products containing glyphosate could not be registered in the country. Existing regulations concerning glyphosate were also suspended, pending a reevaluation of toxicological data by Anvisa, the country's health agency.

In September of 2018, a Brazilian court overturned the federal judge's ruling. September marks Brazil's first month of soybean planting. The country is the largest exporter of soybeans in the world, and as such, has become heavily reliant on agrochemicals. Anvisa issued a statement following the court's decision to overturn the ruling, saying it will take necessary legal and technical steps in response. Further, Brazil's Solicitor General's office has said it is preparing an appeal to the court decision with support from the Agriculture Ministry. Brazil's health agency concluded a re-evaluation of glyphosate in February of 2019. Based on the agency's findings, a blanket ban of glyphosate in Brazil is unlikely.

Czech Republic: Agriculture Minister Miroslav Toman said the country will limit glyphosate use starting in 2019. Specifically, the Czech Republic will ban glyphosate as a weedkiller and drying agent.

Germany: According to Environment Minister Svenja Schulze, Germany plans to update its conditions for pesticide approval and will seek an end date for glyphosate use. Certain retail stores in Germany have also pulled glyphosate-based herbicides like Roundup from shelves.

Greece: Greece was one of nine EU countries to vote against relicensing glyphosate in November of 2017. The country was also one of six EU member states to sign a 2018 letter to the European Commission calling for "an exit plan for glyphosate..." According to Greek Minister of Agricultural Development Evangelos Apostolou, "[i]t is our duty to push in the direction of risk management, in the interests of consumers, producers and the environment." In March of 2018, the Greek government approved a five-year license for Monsanto's Roundup against the wishes of Greek environmentalists.

India: In October of 2018, the government of Punjab banned the sale of glyphosate in the state. "All pesticide manufacturers, marketers and dealers in the State shall not sell glyphosate formulations-concentrations with immediate effect. The licensing authorities have been asked to take necessary steps for removal of entries for glyphosate from the licenses issued by them," said State Agriculture Secretary K.S. Pannu. In February of 2019, the Indian state of Kerala issued a ban on the sale, distribution and use of glyphosate.

Luxembourg: One of Luxembourg's largest supermarket chains removed glyphosate from its shelves following the release of the IARC glyphosate report. Luxembourg was one of nine EU countries to vote against relicensing glyphosate in November of 2017, and in early 2018, the country signed a letter to the EU Commission calling for "an exit plan for glyphosate..."

Malta: Malta began the process of instituting countrywide ban of glyphosate. However, Environment Minister José Herrera backtracked in January of 2017, saying the country would continue to oppose glyphosate in discussions but would fall in line with the European Union and wait for further studies. In November of 2017, Malta was one of nine EU countries to vote against relicensing glyphosate. The country also signed a letter to the EU Commission in 2018 calling for "an exit plan for glyphosate..."

Slovenia: Slovenia was one of six EU member states to sign a 2018 letter to the European Commission citing "concerns" about the risks associated with glyphosate. The letter called upon the Commission to introduce "an exit plan for glyphosate..."

Spain: According to Kistiñe Garcia of the Spanish NGO, Ecologistas en Acción, Barcelona, Madrid, Zaragoza and the region of Extremuda have decided to ban glyphosate. The regions of La Rioja (major Spanish wine region) and Aragon have also approved motions against endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which includes glyphosate.

Sweden: Raised concerns about glyphosate safety and has pushed against relicensing the herbicide in the EU. In 2017, the Swedish Chemicals Agency (SCA) announced it was planning to tighten rules on private use of plant protection products. Under the plan, private users would only be allowed to use products containing "low-risk substances." According to the SCA, glyphosate is an example of an active substance not expected to be included among low-risk substances, meaning in due time, private consumers may not be permitted to use herbicides containing glyphosate.

Vietnam: Following the jury verdict in Hardeman v. Monsanto Co., Vietnam announced that it would ban glyphosate imports. According to Hoang Trung, Director of the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, "the removal of this substance from the list of pesticides allowed to be used in Vietnam will be done in the near future."

"The EPA has got it wrong on glyphosate. We have study after study after study showing that it in fact, does cause a specific type of cancer called lymphoma. And we see it happening in thousands and thousands of people across the country. Currently, this Administration and this EPA will not take action against Monsanto. We've seen the internal documents, the text messages, the emails between senior EPA officials and Monsanto employees. And the simple fact is they know that this EPA will not take adverse action against them. It is a travesty that this truth about it causing cancer and this awareness that we are trying to raise has to be done in the context of litigation. We only exist, these lawsuits only exist, because the EPA has failed the American public for 45 years and Monsanto is allowed to get away with reckless conduct with, essentially, impunity...this agency essentially does not work for the American public but works for industry. The fact that the White House is telling Monsanto, 'We have your back.' I mean this just tells us that we are going to have to keep fighting this fight and that we are not going to get any support or help from the public agencies that, ironically, are supposed to be protecting the public health."

- Brent Wisner, Roundup Cancer Attorney

Arcata, California - Initiated a pesticide reduction plan that urges pesticides to only be used as a last resort.

Belvedere, California - Passed municipal ordinance initiating Integrated Pest Management program that restricts toxic pesticide use and urges pesticide use as last resort.

Benicia, California - City decided to go glyphosate-free following the verdict in Johnson v. Monsanto Co.

Berkeley, California - Implemented pest management program to minimize or eliminate the use of pesticides.

Cambria, California - North Coast school board trustees formally proposed a ban on glyphosate for all school properties.

Carlsbad, California - The City Council voted unanimously to adopt a policy that makes organic pesticides the preferred method for killing weeds. "Asked to choose between aesthetics and public health...I'm going to choose public health every time," said Councilwoman Cori Schumacher.

Corte Madera, California - Passed ordinance calling for Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program restricting highly toxic pesticides, while also urging for pesticide use to be a last resort.

Davis, California - Passed ordinance implementing Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program designed to reduce the use of pesticides. Some city parks do not allow the use of glyphosate.

Fairfax, California - Passed municipal ordinance restricting use of toxic pesticides on public property in favor of alternative methods.

Fresno, California - After hearing from concerned parents and employees, Fresno Unified School District is investigating the use of alternative herbicides that do not contain glyphosate, citing health risks.

Greenfield, California - Adopted a resolution to "halt all use of the carcinogenic weed killer Roundup and replace it with 'greener' alternatives."

Irvine, California - City Council passed resolution to cease spraying Roundup and other chemicals on public parks, streets and playgrounds.

Lodi, California -The city decided to ban the use of Roundup within 25 feet of playgrounds.

Long Beach, California - Citing the landmark $289 million verdict in Johnson v. Monsanto Co., Long Beach Parks & Recreation Director Gerardo Mouet announced an immediate halt on the spraying of Roundup in Long Beach Parks.

Los Angeles County, California - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued a moratorium on glyphosate-based herbicides, including Roundup weed killer.

Marin County, California - The county stopped using glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's Roundup weed killer, on all county-maintained parks, landscaping, playgrounds, walkways and parking areas.

Mill Valley, California - Passed ordinance initiating Integrated Pest Management program that restricts toxic pesticide use and urges pesticide use as last resort.

Morgan Hill, California - Instituted a pilot program at a city park to assess the possibility of eliminating the use of herbicides.

Napa, California - A policy announced in March of 2019 banned glyphosate use on city property, completing a phase-out campaign that started three years ago.

Novato, California - Following the $289 million Monsanto verdict, Novato Mayor Josh Fryday said the city will no longer use Roundup weed killer.

Oakland, California - Passed ordinance initiating Integrated Pest Management program that restricts toxic pesticide use and promotes pesticide use as last resort. On Sept. 1, 2018, the city formally halted the use of Roundup. Alameda County is reviewing its chemical spraying practices.

Orange County, California - OC Parks banned the use of glyphosate on and around playgrounds, picnic shelters, trails and campgrounds. However, glyphosate remains in use on off-trail invasive weeds.

Oxnard, California - The Oxnard School District board voted to ban Roundup use on campuses.

Palo Alto, California - Pest management program calls for Integrated Pest Management that restricts pesticide use in favor of less harmful methods.

Petaluma, California - City officials are considering a ban on glyphosate for use in public parks.

Richmond, California - Issued an ordinance to ban the use of glyphosate for all weed abatement activities conducted by the city.

San Anselmo, California - Passed city resolution promoting an Integrated Pest Management program restricting the use of toxic pesticides. The program only allows pesticide use as a last resort.

San Francisco, California - Restricts the use of toxic pesticides on public property in favor of alternative, organic methods.

San Juan Capistrano, California - Implemented an organics-first policy to control weeds in city parks and open spaces.

San Lorenzo Valley, California - The San Lorenzo Valley Water District voted 4-1 for a permanent ban of glyphosate pesticide use by the district.

Santa Rosa, California - Banned the use of Roundup at city parks.

Thousand Oaks, California - City instituted a ban on glyphosate use on public golf courses.

Watsonville, California - City council voted unanimously to ban Roundup use on city property.

Woodland, California - Woodland Joint Unified School District suspended the use of Roundup on school campuses.

Boulder, Colorado - Banned Roundup for use on city parks.

Durango, Colorado - Instituted an Organically Managed Lands program to minimize the use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides.

Fort Myers Beach, Florida - The city has decided to ban Roundup.

Martin County, Florida - The local government instituted a Roundup ban that applies to all county employees and contractors working on county projects.

Miami Beach, Florida - Passed a resolution banning the use of glyphosate weed killers for landscaping and maintenance work on city-owned property.

North Miami, Florida - City Council approved a plan calling for the gradual reduction of pesticide use on city property and a study on alternative pesticides.

Satellite Beach, Florida - City Council unanimously approved a resolution that bans the city and its contractors from using glyphosate-based herbicides, including Monsanto's Roundup.

Stuart, Florida - City commissioners voted to ban glyphosate, calling for an integrated pest control plan that reduces the use of glyphosate with the ultimate goal of eliminating chemicals.

Chicago, Illinois - The city stopped spraying glyphosate in public spaces.

Evanston, Illinois - Evanston decided to go pesticide-free in 2010. Glyphosate is banned from use on city property, parks and schools.

Franklin Park, Illinois - Passed resolution promoting an Integrated Pest Management (IPM) policy that restricts highly toxic pesticides and urges for pesticides to be considered as a last resort.

Naperville, Illinois - Created the Sustainable Parks Initiative, which uses organic products and sustainable practices for weed control.

Urbana, Illinois - Adopted the Midwest Grows Green natural lawn care initiative to eliminate synthetic lawn pesticides on city parks.

Dubuque, Iowa - City instituted a ban on glyphosate use in public parks.

Story County, Iowa - Eliminated the use of chemical pesticides in six of its mowed turf areas.

Lawrence, Kansas - Implemented Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program designed to reduce pesticide use.

Wichita, Kansas - Initiated pilot program that limits or eliminates pesticide use.

Portland, Maine - Banned synthetic pesticides in March of 2019. Private property owners may only use organic treatments on lawns and gardens. No pesticides may be used within 75 feet of a water body or wetland.

South Portland, Maine - Passed a pesticide plan that discourages property owners from using certain pesticides and herbicides.

Greenbelt, Maryland - Adopted Sustainable Land Care policy for public lands calling for limited use of pesticides.

Hyattsville, Maryland - Passed ordinance prohibiting the use of toxic pesticides on public property in favor of alternative, organic methods

Montgomery County, Maryland - County Council voted to ban the use of cosmetic pesticides on private lawns. In December 2018, Montgomery County Parks announced that it would discontinue the use of glyphosate in parks.

Takoma Park, Maryland - Placed restriction on cosmetic pesticides for lawn care on public and private property.

Eastham, Massachusetts - Local ordinance requires town employees to receive a permit for use of registered pesticides and prohibits the use of highly-toxic pesticides.

Falmouth, Massachusetts - Issued a yearlong moratorium on glyphosate use.

Marblehead, Massachusetts - Created Organic Pest Management program to phase out pesticides and herbicides.

Warwick, Massachusetts - A measure to ban Monsanto's Roundup passed at a Special Town Meeting. The ban does not allow people to spray glyphosate on any land within the town.

Wellesley, Massachusetts - Wellesley banned all pesticides in 2011. Glyphosate is restricted from being sprayed on athletic fields and any city-owned property. The chemical can be used in limited emergency weed control situations.

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Commissioners of the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board decided to eliminate all glyphosate-based products from being used in neighborhood parks. In October of 2018, the Park Board's Operations & Environment Committee voted to extend the glyphosate ban to the entire Minneapolis park system.

Reno, Nevada - The city initiated a pesticide free pilot program.

Dover, New Hampshire - Passed resolution calling for Organic Land Management. City utilizes least toxic compounds only when necessary.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire - Passed resolution eliminating the use of toxic pesticides on public property in favor of alternative, organic methods.

Bernalillo County, New Mexico - The County Commission voted to ban the use of Roundup on county properties by 2020.

Taos County, New Mexico - Taos County Commissioners are considering the possibility of banning all pesticides, including glyphosate.

New Paltz, New York - The use of toxic pesticides and herbicides by city employees or by private contractors is forbidden on all city-owned lands.

Rockland County, New York - Created a Non-Toxic Pesticide program, mandating the use of natural, non-toxic, or as a last resort with prior approval, the least toxic pesticide use.

Westchester County, New York - Enacted a law for pesticide-free parks.

Carrboro, North Carolina - The city of Carrboro has restricted glyphosate use since 1999. Under the terms of the ban, glyphosate cannot be sprayed in public parks, schools and town buildings or properties. The city will only allow glyphosate to be sprayed under limited circumstances.

Cuyahoga County, Ohio - Local ordinance prohibits the use of pesticides on county-owned land, and established the adoption of an Integrated Pest Management program for county-owned properties.

South Euclid, Ohio - Passed ordinance prohibiting toxic pesticides on public grounds in favor of alternative, organic pest control methods unless permitted by an Environmental Review Board.

Portland, Oregon - Since 1988, Portland has restricted the use of Roundup to emergency use only. Glyphosate is banned on all city-owned property.

Austin, Texas - City Council voted to prohibit the spraying of glyphosate on city lands.

Denton, Texas - City Council voted to implement an integrated pest management program and restrict the use of glyphosate on city parks, fields and playgrounds.

Charlottesville, Virginia - Restricts the use of glyphosate on any city-owned parks, schools, or buildings. Glyphosate can only be sprayed under limited circumstances.

King County, Washington - Passed municipal ordinance initiating an Integrative Pest Management (IPM) program to determine if and how pesticides should be used.

Kitsap County, Washington - Passed measure banning the spraying of glyphosate by workers on county-owned and maintained properties. Glyphosate may only be used on noxious weeds as a tool of last resort.

Olympia, Washington - City passed a resolution to encourage the implementation of an Integrative Pest Management (IPM) program for non-chemical pest control.