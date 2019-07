The world's best military, or just its most expensive?

Anti-patriotism is trendy thanks to the popular depiction of Trump as Antichrist, but the US' decline has been a long time coming.Trump seems convinced that the job of restoring America's Greatness is mostly done, and even his detractors don't seem aware of the very serious problems the country faces, instead shrieking about social issues and self-flagellating over assumed privilege.As its economic fortunes began to decline in the latter half of the 20th century,Disciples of Milton Friedman's neoliberal economics convinced the government that their only hope was to keep cutting taxes on the rich and hope they would eventually trickle a little down on everyone else. Admitting that this system had failed would betray weakness that would surely be leveraged into a full-fledged communist takeover. As a result, Americans have become shockingly adept at lying to themselves, and even the Trump era's trendy antipatriots are defiantly setting off their fireworks, convinced that everything will be just fine once they get rid of that nasty old president.America's once-mighty military-industrial complex, the best-funded sector of the economy, with more money flowing in than the next nine countries' military budgets combined,Turkey, unwilling to back down on its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system, was warned sanctions will be imposed after "threats" to exclude Ankara from the US' troubled F-35 program failed to convince the country to cancel the Russian delivery. Nearly two decades in the making, the F-35 has been plagued by cost overruns, design issues, even security flaws that would have exposed foreign air forces' private data to the Pentagon.The F-35's problems are no surprise given thatOne company, an aerospace component manufacturer calledhas become the sole supplier for 80 percent of the markets it serves, cornering the market on what Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) called "rarely noticed 'proprietary' aerospace parts."it has consolidated its hold over the industry so thoroughly that despite being caught by the Defense Department's Inspector General manipulating the market three times,And TransDigm's price-gouging is child's play next to fellow monopolywhich through size and connections is able to beat what few competitors it has to deliver overpriced and poor-quality products and leave the Pentagon holding the bag.for using "extremely sensitive and classified information" to gain competitive advantage in the international market, and the company was forced to pay aYet it lives on, thanks to being the only company that can do the job.The Pentagon was recently reminded of just how dire the situation has become whenWhile the US developed the rare-earth magnets currently used in nearly every item of high-tech military equipment and consumer electronics, theneeded to make everything from fighter jets to cell phones to batteries and computer chips.- Chinese investors were able to use the mechanisms of Wall Street to take control of the US' rare earth industry and ship it overseas - and it doesn't help that US banks have bent over backward to help in this not-so-hostile takeover.But hollowing out America's once-thriving industries hardly counts as unpatriotic in a countryas the pinnacle of human achievement. TransDigm and L3 are praised in Wall Street publications for their shrewd business decisions ("TransDigm managers don't think like engineers," The Street gushes in an article about how the company is "poised for supersonic growth" in the "new age of killer drones"). The government, conditioned by decades of neoliberal dogma that regulation spells doom for an economy, merely continues to throw money at the Pentagon with a quasi-religious faith that they can spend their way out of any problem.once the last hope for a nation that no longer builds anything,over the past decade thanks in large part to hedge funder Paul Singer, who has worked hand in hand with PM Benjamin Netanyahu through histo make Big Tech an offer it can't refuse.(often compared to the American NSA) and tempting them with a buffet of ripe-for-acquisition innovation-rich startups,With foreign investment in the Israeli tech sector nearly quadrupling over the past four years, he's largely succeeded - at the expense of Silicon Valley.was followed by hundreds of stateside layoffs; the company cut 12,000 US jobs in 2016,Intel is cleaning up, withwhich has unilaterally appointed its ElectionGuard software the sentinel of American democracy,The states of Washington, Iowa and Virginia even paid them almost $197 million over the past four years as they expanded their footprint overseas.. Nice work, if you can get it.which should be sounding the alarm over the increasingly desperate looting of the nation, is instead a microcosm of the same catastrophe. Best exemplified by the grotesque pageantry of- the media was, until a few years ago, exclusively deployed to tell Americans that everything was just fine at home - it's the rest of the world we have to bomb until they accept our superior freedoms.CNN's second-quarter average daily viewership was 541,000, a drop of 18 percent from last year. That figure includes all the waiting rooms, bank lobbies, airports, and other passive screens that run CNN all day, every day, no matter who is - or isn't - watching. Even the top-rated network, Fox, had just 1.32 million viewers on an average day, less than one percent of the American population. These networks are barely keeping the American exceptionalism narrative together, and indeed wouldn't stand a chance if denial wasn't so firmly instilled in our national character.Americans need not be ashamed of their patriotism - it's only natural to feel a sense of pride for the country of one's birth - but if we really love America,