The fear is that handing out this information over to the World Food Programme [may lead it to] end up in the hands of the Saudi-led coalition.

There is a dire need for food aid to get through.

A UN food agency is suspending work in Yemen after failing to seal a deal on biometrics from locals. The Houthi rebels fear that the data could be used by the Saudi-led coalition for war purposes, a campaigner told RT.The move comes after the agency failed to secure a deal with the Houthis to introduce a biometrics system it said would "prevent diversion" of food from starving people in the devastated country.Anti-war campaigner Jonathon Shafi told RT that the rebel authorities have concerns that the requested personal data of millions of Yemenis, "including military officers and soldiers," could be exploited by the Saudi-led coalition "in a military fashion."At the same time, international aid remains vital to Yemen, which has been brought to the brink of starvation by the civil war and the Saudi-led intervention, Shafi said.