An 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California Thursday, the largest temblor to hit the region in decades.The quake was centered in the Searles Valley, a remote area of San Bernardino about 100 miles from Los Angeles.It was unclear of the temblor caused major damage or injuries., which killed dozens and caused billions in damage. But Northridge hit in the center of a populated area, while Thursday's quake was located far from the metropolitan Los Angeles area.In the Los Angeles area, the quake was slow and steady, lasting about 30 seconds.Local emergency agencies have been flooded with calls, and officials urged that people only use 911 for emergencies."We are very much aware of the significant earthquake that just occurred in Southern California. Please DO NOT call 9-1-1 unless there are injuries or other dangerous conditions. Don't call for questions please," the LAPD said in a statement.