Correction: A previous version of the article erroneously referred to Kudret Ozersay as a Turkish official. In fact, he is a foreign minister of the Northern Cyprus which remains internationally unrecognized, except by Turkey.

An object which caused an overnight explosion in the Turkish-recognized Northern Cyprus could be a "Russian-made" air defense missile that missed its target during an Israeli raid on Syria, local authorities claimed.The projectile that landed in Northern Cyprus on Sunday night could be "a Russian-made S-200 air defense missile," according to Kudret Ozersay's posts on Facebook and Twitter. The official suggested thatthat was reportedly found in the southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep back in 2018, Ozersay added.However, he said that the"Although we are not certain, our first findings [indicate] that this was an S-200 missile," his post read.The explosion in question occurred on Sunday night in the neighborhood of Tashkent (otherwise known as Vouno), some 20km northeast of Nicosia.State media said the strike left at least three soldiers killed and seven others wounded in the Damascus and eastern Quneitra areas.