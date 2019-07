© Unknown

The National Low Income Housing Coalition has published itswhich shows thatIts central statistic is the Housing Wage which is an As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes , for 2019, the Housing Wage is $22.96 and $18.65 for a modest two and one-bedroom flat respectively based on the "fair market rent".. It isn't just a regional issue - there isn't a single state, metro area or county in the U.S. where a full-time worker earning the minimum wage can afford to rent a two-bedroom property.The report also states that the average renter's hourly wage is $1.08 less than the Housing Wage for a one-bedroom rental and $5.39 less than a two-bedroom rental.. When it comes to the situation in different occupations, a median-wage worker in eight of the country's largest ten occupations does not earn enough to afford a one-bedroom apartment.Medical assistants, laborers and janitors are among those falling short while the gap back to minimum wage workers is even greater still. Worryingly, these are the ten jobs that are expected to see the biggest growth over the coming decade and that is likely to result in an even greater disparity between wages and housing costs by 2026.