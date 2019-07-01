© NASA/Don Davis



1979 XB

© European Space Agency

Apophis

© NASA

2010 RF12

© NASA

2000 SG344

© NASA, Wikipedia

Undetected asteroids

It's a scenario straight out of a Hollywood blockbuster, an asteroid is careening towards Earth and is set to wipe out human existence.The United Nations fears that the possibility of an asteroid smashing into a densely populated area isn't being taken seriously enough, so it designated June 30 as International Asteroid Day to raise awareness about the potentially catastrophic occurrence.The date was chosen because the largest asteroid impact in recorded history took place over Tunguska, Russia on that day in 1908 when an enormous asteroid exploded and destroyed hundreds of acres of forest. To mark the event, here are four asteroids that could wallop into Earth.With its 900-meter diameter, if this enormous rock hits our planet the impact would be devastating. It's currently hurtling through the solar system at nearly 70,000kph and is getting almost 30km closer to Earth every second.The orbit of this minor planet is unreliable but it's predicted to haveExperts warn that 1979 XB could suddenly come a lot closer to Earth, given only a tiny variation in its orbit. Its. It's currently more than 200 million kilometers away butIt regularly passes Earth on its orbit but the latest radar and optical data suggestsThis is less than a tenth of the distance to the Moon.It will next fly by Earth in mid-October this year when it will pass us at a safe distance of around 30 million kilometers. If Apophis did blast into Earth theThe danger from this asteroid isn't forecast to come until theLuckily it weighs, a relatively small, 500 tons and is about seven meters in diameter.which damaged thousands of buildings and injured hundreds of people.when astronomers around the world will train their telescopes on the object to learn as much as possible about it and its trajectory.With just a 50-meter diameter, it's relatively small but is stillwhich caused so much damage six years ago.It's currently traveling through space at more thanInterestingly, it travels around the Sun in almost the exact same time as Earth, 353 days versus Earth's 365 days. This gives astronomers regular chances to observe the asteroid and assess the risk it poses.Of course, a big part of the danger with hazardous space objects is thatWhen the Chelyabinsk meteor entered Earth's atmosphere undetected, its explosion released up to 30 times more energy than the atomic bombs the US dropped on Japan in 1945.As recently as last December, another asteroid broke apart over the Bering Sea that was 10 times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.It's hoped that International Asteroid Day will prompt authorities around the world to improve how they detect the potentially cataclysmic space rocks.