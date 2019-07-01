Simon Kukes
The first real Russian identified and linked to the Steele dossier is Simon Kukes. We know Kukes is related to the bogus dossier because Steele mentioned Kukes in his meeting with State Department official Kathleen Kavalec. Kavalec said that the CIA's Firestone brought Kukes in.
Remember, Firestone was kicked out of Russia because he was turning Russians into spies. Perhaps Firestone turned Kukes?
Mother Jones wrote a piece about Kukes in September 2016 (see photo above from their report) as the fake news media was trying to tie candidate Trump to Putin. They discussed Kukes in their piece:
Now there's another Russian connection to add the list: Open Secrets reported Monday that Simon Grigorievich Kukes, a Russian-American oil magnate who has headed a number of Russian oil companies, has given more than $150,000 to the Trump campaign and Trump Victory, the campaign's joint fundraising committee, since March of this year. These donations mark the first time he's contributed to federal elections, according to FEC filings.We don't know if Khordorkovsky or Kukes were set up by Firestone or the CIA. It looks likely based on Putin's actions. What we do know however, is that Simon Kukes was compromised in another CIA operation back in 2003.
Kukes, a US citizen who was born in the former USSR and immigrated in his twenties, has worked at or led a number of Russian oil companies. After returning to Russia in 1995 to be a vice president at the Moscow office of Amoco oil, an American company, he went to work as a vice president at Yukos oil, one of Russia's largest oil companies. In 1998, he was hired to lead Tyumen, a large Russian oil producer, as president and CEO; in 2003, Kukes returned to Yukos on the heels of the high-profile ouster of Mikhail Khodorkovsky, the company's president and then the richest man in Russia. Khodorkovsky was sentenced to 10 years in prison on tax evasion charges that are widely-believed to have been trumped up by the Putin administration as retaliation for the billionaire's advocacy for democracy and corporate governance reform.
The CIA accused Kukes of racketeering and bribing Russian officials in an oil merger. It was between BP (British Petroleum), the world's largest oil company, and TNK, a company Kukes managed as CEO. He was never charged. TNK, however, is out of business. Kukes fled Russia in fear, and notice no one in the liberal media ever mentions this.
Currently Kukes runs a company that produces oil and gas from shale in the U.S. The value of the company skyrocketed 600 per cent in one week in July and increased $64 million.
Judicial Watch released the email between Kathlene Kavalec to Bruce Ohr discussing Kukes.
12:17 pm Kathleen Kavalec email to Bruce Ohr, Subject: Thanks and some links: Thanks so much for coming by. It was very helpful to hear about the work the OCDETF is doing, and we look forward to staying in touch. Regarding the person I mentioned, Simon Kukes, below are a couple of links to the story I mentioned. I met Simon Kukes around 2014. Tom Firestone (CIA) brought him in. Kukes had left Russia because he said he was concerned he might be investigated - as I recall he said had gotten a summons to a court on some issue. Per Tom Kukes was trying to decide whether to relocate to the US. He was supposedly worried about his safety. I think maybe he was also looking at Israel. Not sure where he ended up. On this campaign donation story, I just wondered what, assuming this is true, the original source of the funding might have been.There's just simply no way Kukes would give up that lucrative position in Russia unless his life was in danger.
This leads us to today. Remember how Steele kept saying that his source is paranoid of being outed?
Bruce Ohr testifies that "our guy" in this case refers to the source that Chris Steele was worried was going to be outed and might need - and whose life may be in danger (Page 205) . [source]
Another hint about Kukes was reported by ABC News:
Ilya Zaslavskiy
Ilya Zaslavskiy and the Chatham House can be substituted for the name MI6.
- He hobnobs with British royalty and senior UK politicians
- He has been with the Chatham House for several years
- The UK government paid for his education, travel, housing, in and advanced degrees
- He is Natalia Budaeva's old associate and worked with her through 2016 on a number of political activities in the US.
- Between 2013 and 2019 he generated over 1300 intelligence reports about Russia for MI6 and State.
- In 2016 he regularly provided MI6 with field reports from the US that were collected by the anti-Trump alliance of Ukrainian and several anti-Putin NGOs and other political organization including Chalupa's action groups.
- He was in the US from June to November 2016 on a tour to heavily prompt the dossier. While here, he had a number of interviews with MSM that were dedicated to Trump's collusion with Russia.
Zaslavskiy and Kukes are likely two individuals whose names were used in the fake Steele dossier. It was a sham and the fact that two of the Russians used in the dossier were not even living in Russia adds more to the claims that this was nothing more than a Witch Hunt.