The discovery was made in the sea off Protaras, a town of resorts popular among the tourist for its beaches in the Mediterranean, according to a statement from the Department of Antiquities in the Republic of Cyprus.
The Department of Antiquities says that the ship belongs to the time after Romans annexed the island in 58 B.C. and is loaded with "transport amphorae."
Amphorae were "two-handled ceramic coarseware storage containers ... used extensively for the transport and storage of wine, olive oil, marine products, preserved fruits, and other commodities throughout the ancient Mediterranean," according to STQRY.
"The Department of Antiquities acted immediately after it was reported, in order to secure the necessary funds to cover the cost of the preliminary investigation, as soon as possible," said the Department of Antiquities.
It said a team of archaeologists is already at Protaras and is working on the documentation and protection of the site.
"The site is a wreck of a Roman ship, loaded with transport amphorae, most probably from Syria and Cilicia. It is the first undisturbed Roman shipwreck ever found in Cyprus, the study of which is expected to shed new light on the breadth and the scale of seaborne trade between Cyprus and the rest of the Roman provinces of the eastern Mediterranean," said the Department of Antiquities.
Transport Amphorae
Transport amphorae were plain and unglazed compared to the highly decorative ones. According to Stqry, they were specifically designed for marine transport and each could hold up to under half a ton.
Ancient History Encyclopedia says that the amphorae were used to store and transport wine, olive oil, honey, milk, olives, dried fish, dry food such as cereals, or even just water.
"The Romans used amphorae in much the same way as the Greeks but with the addition of such Roman staples as fish sauce (garum) and preserved fruits. For this reason, amphorae were sealed using clay or resin stoppers, some also had a ceramic lid when used to store dry goods," said Ancient History Encyclopedia.
Studying the amphorae and its products it is possible to analyze the trade that took place in the ancient era.
