Just two days after the sudden eruption of Papua New Guinea's (PNG) Mount Ulawun, a second volcano on the island of Manam also erupted on Friday, sending volcanic ash into the air and sparking concerns regarding already stretched emergency response efforts.The 10-km Manam Island in PNG's northern province of Madang began erupting at roughly 8:50 a.m. local time, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin.Manam Island is one of PNG's most active volcanoes, as well as being home to roughly 9,000 people.which has since dissipated, with a subsequent ongoing eruption continuing to produce an ash plume to a height of roughly 4,572 meters.Wednesday's eruption of Ulawun has already prompted the evacuation of roughly 5,000 people from that area with local officials, declaring a state of emergency. However, according to the VAAC, Mount Ulawun is no longer erupting.The provincial government has allocated roughly 2.5 million kinas (738,000 US dollars) for the care of displaced people and is calling for further assistance from the federal government.National carrier Air Niugini suspended flights to the affected province of New Britain and the VAAC said that advisories remain in place.Source: Xinhua