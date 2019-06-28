Earth Changes
Papua New Guinea rocked with 2nd volcanic eruption within 2 days
Global Times
Fri, 28 Jun 2019 21:12 UTC
The 10-km Manam Island in PNG's northern province of Madang began erupting at roughly 8:50 a.m. local time, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology's Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Darwin.
Manam Island is one of PNG's most active volcanoes, as well as being home to roughly 9,000 people.
The eruption created a large ash cloud reaching a height of roughly 15,240 meters which has since dissipated, with a subsequent ongoing eruption continuing to produce an ash plume to a height of roughly 4,572 meters.
Wednesday's eruption of Ulawun has already prompted the evacuation of roughly 5,000 people from that area with local officials, declaring a state of emergency. However, according to the VAAC, Mount Ulawun is no longer erupting.
The provincial government has allocated roughly 2.5 million kinas (738,000 US dollars) for the care of displaced people and is calling for further assistance from the federal government.
National carrier Air Niugini suspended flights to the affected province of New Britain and the VAAC said that advisories remain in place.
Source: Xinhua
