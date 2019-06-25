© Reuters



Blaming Iran for all the problems of the Middle East is just bad policy, Moscow has said as the national security advisers from Russia, Israel and the US meet in Jerusalem to discuss escalating tensions in the region.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters in Moscow on Monday, after a meeting with his Egyptian colleague Sameh Shoukry. Much of their press conference was dedicated to another meeting, however, asFurther meetings between Patrushev, Bolton and Ben-Shabbat are scheduled for Tuesday, andBolton was dispatched to Israel while Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, after US President Donald Trump decided not to launch an attack on Iran last week.This focus on Iran to the exclusion of everything else was "counterproductive," Lavrov said. "Israel and the Americans are above all concerned with Iran, not just when it comes to Syria but also this region in general, and maybe even in a much wider geographical area."He did not name any particular country as the culprit, but the thrust of the remark was perfectly clear. Earlier in the day,In his talks with Shoukry, Lavrov expressed concern about the rumored US peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian question, saying that "secretly developed ideas" that reject the two-state solution were a departure from the framework of UN resolutions and other internationally agreed principles.UN resolutions should also be the basis of resolving the conflict in Syria, Lavrov said, condemning attempts to "encourage separatist tendencies in this or that part of Syria" and interfere with the legitimate government - once again indirectly pointing to the US.going so far as to question the massive US military presence in the Persian Gulf in a series of tweets on Monday - even as he went along with sanctions and threats,Netanyahu is in a similar position. He can't accuse Trump of insufficient support for Israel after such explicit evidence to the contrary as relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Israeli claim to the occupied Golan Heights. He is also in political limbo at home, after failing to form a coalition government and having to call a new general election for September.the liberal daily Haaretz noted on Monday. Describing Russia as the rising power in the Middle East due to Washington's reluctance to launch wars against Syria and Iran,Bolton is Trump's "third national security adviser in two and a half years, and could well be out of a job very soon," the paper noted.