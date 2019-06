© Reuters / Lazslo Balogh

A group of US billionaires including infamous financier George Soros is backing a "moderate wealth tax" on the fortunes of the richest .01%, echoing several Democratic candidates' proposals. Somehow, Americans don't trust them."Polls show that a moderate tax on the wealthiest Americans enjoys the support of a majority of Americans - Republicans, Independents, and Democrats," the group of 20 billionaires, including Soros, his son Alexander, the Pritzker, Gund, and Disney families, and the elusive Anonymous, wrote in a letter published by the New York Times on Monday.A tax of $.02 per dollar on assets over $50 million and an additional $.01 per dollar on assets over $1 billion would "generate nearly $3 trillion in tax revenue over ten years," the would-be philanthropists report, lending their endorsement to Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren's wealth-tax plan while denying they back her or any of the other wealth-tax-supporting Democrats they name in the letter. And while they name-check Pete Buttigieg and Beto O'Rourke as backing the policy "too important to be part of only a few candidates' platforms," they explicitly avoid mentioning Bernie Sanders.The letter's publication on the same day Sanders proposed paying for the cancellation of $1.6 trillion in student loan debt with taxes on stock trades, bonds, and derivatives - i.e. Wall Street transactions that can't be hidden in offshore bank accounts, "donated" to family charities, or otherwise concealed via the tried and true methods of America's richest families - in his "College for All Act" may have been a coincidence, but his omission from the "approved candidate" list struck some people as odd. Nor is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's suggestion of walloping a larger swath of America's wealthiest - anyone earning over $10 million annually - with a 70 percent tax rate mentioned.Soros, like many of the world's superrich, "donated" $18 billion to his own Open Society Foundation in 2017, leaving him with "only" $8 billion to his name, and other hugely wealthy families from the Rockefellers to the Rothschilds have similarly spread their money around in self-directed foundations and charities.Former Obama Secretary of Labor Robert Reich was one of the only voices supporting the billionaires' plan, tweeting that he "couldn't agree more" with the idea that "a wealth tax is patriotic." Others qualified their support by pointing out that this was "an intelligent move on behalf of the wealthy if they don't want capitalism to devour itself within the next 20 years."