Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree prohibiting Russian airlines from transporting Russian citizens to Georgia from July 8. The decision comes after anti-government and anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi."Starting from July 8, Russian carriers are temporarily forbidden from undertaking air transportation of citizens from the territory of Russia to Georgia," the decree reads.The restrictions were introduced in order to "ensure the national security of Russia [and] to protect Russian citizens from criminal and other unlawful actions."The Russian government was also tasked with assuring the safe return of Russian citizens. Earlier on Friday, Russia's Foreign Ministry also issued a warning urging Russian citizens to refrain from traveling to Georgia "for their own security."Federal air transport agency Rosaviatsia will hold a meeting with airline representatives about the ban on Saturday, a source said.Russia's second largest carrier, S7, has already announced that it's suspending ticket sales for all flights to Georgia that are scheduled after July 8. Ural Airlines, which flies to Georgia from Moscow, Saint Petersburg and other Russian cities, said a decision on halting sales is to be made on Saturday.Georgian opposition MPs brought the event to a halt after being offended by IAO President -and head of the Russian delegation- Sergey Gavrilov, delivering the opening speech from their parliamentary speaker's seat.Around 240 people were injured after the police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the angry crowd. A more orderly protest gathered thousands of people on Friday evening.Moscow denounced the protest as aaimed at hindering efforts at restoring relations between Georgia and Russia, which remain strained since South Ossetia became independent in 2008. Back then, Russia had to use force to protect the breakaway region from an attack ordered by Georgia's then-president, Mikheil Saakashvili. After the short conflict, Moscow recognized South Ossetia and another disputed republic, Abkhazia, as sovereign states.