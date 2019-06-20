© PETA

Warning: Some readers may find this footage disturbing.

A disturbing video from Nepal shows a number of elephants, forced to take part in the Chitwan Elephant Festival, being hit and gouged with sharp bullhooks, sticks, and other weapons, and their ears being violently pulled.Close-up shots show the elephants marked with bloody wounds with chunks of their skin missing in the video shared by activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).A number of sponsors, including Renault and Carlsberg Group, have cut ties with the event after the footage drew outrage.