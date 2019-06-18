© AP/Vahid Salemi



Iran's atomic energy agency said on Monday that the country will breach on June 27 the limit on its stockpile of enriched uranium that was capped under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.The country had said earlier that it would quadruple its production of low-enriched uranium in retaliation for sanctions reinstated by Washington, Iranian news agency Mehr reported.The pace of enrichment will even be faster after that, he added.Under the nuclear deal clinched between Iran and world's six major powers in 2015, Iran accepted to stockpile low-grade enriched uranium by 300 kg.