© Getty Images / Amin Mohammad Jamali



The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) reported Thursday that the country's international reserves amounted to $502.7 billion last week, thus exceeding the target level set by the regulator.While Russia's international reserves are measured in terms of US dollars,, comprising stocks of monetary gold, foreign currencies and Special Drawing Right (SDR) assets, which are at the disposal of the Central Bank and the government.Accumulation of holdings is part of the national policy, according to the central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina. She said last month that reaching the target volume of half-a-trillion dollars in gold bullion and foreign currency holdings would be enough to tackle crisis-like episodes.