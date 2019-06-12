© Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images/JTA



Israel's main foreign intelligence body, the Mossad, may be involved in efforts to stymie the boycott movement against the Jewish state, according to information gleaned from a freedom of information request.A consumer advocacy group, Hatzlacha, the Consumers' Movement for the Promotion of a Fair Society and Economy, appealed under Israel's freedom-of-information laws to publicize the workday calendars of Israeli ministers in 2018, in a bid to uncover links between top politicians and local and international business interests.Among the revelations, according to a report Wednesday in the Haaretz daily:The exact date of the meeting was not given in the report.Queried by Haaretz, the ministry said the 2018 meeting constituted a "survey" in which Erdan shared the ministry's work with Cohen.But unnamed sources "with knowledge of the ministry's activities" said the ministry "cooperates with the agency," a reference to Mossad, Haaretz reported."Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan met during the last term with the heads of the security services to brief them on the ministry's activities related to the fight against the delegitimization and boycott campaign," the minister's office said in a statement to Haaretz.While Erdan's main post of public security minister, who is responsible for the Israel Police and the prisons service, already puts him in touch with all Israel's top security officials, his Strategic Affairs Ministry calendar showed meetings in that capacity with other security officials in 2018, including National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat.The company was given some NIS 128 million ($36 million) in government funds in a cabinet decision last year, and is expected to match the amount with philanthropic giving from pro-Israel donors and organizations.