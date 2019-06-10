Tajikistan

Afghanistan

Over 100 people have died and thousands of homes destroyed in a spate of flood events in the country that began in March this year.

Heavy rain has caused flooding and landslides in parts of Tajikistan and neighbouring Afghanistan.Heavy rain from around 04 June to 07 June, 2019, caused mudslides and flooding in two regions of Tajikistan.Also in Sughd, flooding also damaged about 11 homes in the city of Konibodom.Dozens of people were evacuated after about 80 homes were flooded in the village of Obi Shifo in Rudaki district on 05 June.In Afghanistan the country's Natural Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported thatFlooding struck parts of the province after heavy rain from around 08 June, 2019, affecting the districts of Kishim, Argo, Shahri Buzurg and Tishkan.