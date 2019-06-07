© Melania Geymonat



A woman has described a terrifying attack on her and her girlfriend by a group of men while they were on their way home on a night bus in north London.Melania Geymonat, a 28-year-old air hostess, and her girlfriend Chris were left bloodied and in shock after the attack on May 30 that she said started when the men asked the pair to kiss for their entertainment.Ms Geymonat shared a photo in a Facebook post on June 5 of her and Chris on the bus, which they had been taking to Camden, with their faces and clothes covered in blood.She labelled the attack as "chauvinist, misogynistic and homophobic violence"."I got dizzy at the sight of my blood and fell back. I don't remember whether or not I lost consciousness.""I'm tired of being taken as a sexual object, of finding out that these situations are usual, of gay friends who were beaten up just because. We have to endure verbal harassment and chauvinist, misogynistic and homophobic violence because when you stand up for yourself s*** like this happens."London mayor Sadiq Khan wrote on Twitter that attacks against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated."This was a disgusting, misogynistic attack. Hate crimes against the LGBT+ community will not be tolerated in London," he said.In a statement, Siwan Hayward, Director of Compliance, Policing and On-Street Services at TfL, said: "This sickening attack is utterly unacceptable. Homophobic behaviour and abuse is a hate crime and won't be tolerated on our network. All of our customers have the right to travel without fear of verbal or physical assault and we are working with the police to stamp out this behaviour on our transport network. We will do all we can to support the police investigation of this incident."The Metropolitan Police confirmed an investigation was under way.In a statement the force said: "Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two women were assaulted and robbed in a homophobic attack on a bus in Camden."The incident happened at approximately 02:30hrs on Thursday, 30 May after the two women, both aged in their 20s, boarded a N31 bus in West Hampstead.