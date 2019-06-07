Anyone familiar with glaciers in the northern Rockies knows that glaciers tend to grow for nine months each winter and melt for three months each summer. Thus, such photo displays without precise calendar dates may be highly deceptive.

Glaciers Appear to be Growing, not Melting in Recent YearsOfficials at Glacier National Park (GNP) have begun quietly removing and altering signs and government literature which told visitors that the Park's glaciers were all expected to disappear by either 2020 or 2030.In recent years the National Park Service prominently featured brochures, signs and films which boldly proclaimed that all glaciers at GNP were melting away rapidly.(The Jackson Glacier-easily seen from the Going-To-The-Sun Highway-may have grown as much as 25% or more over the past decade.)The centerpiece of the visitor center at St. Mary near the east boundary is a large three-dimensional diorama showing lights going out as the glaciers disappear. Visitors press a button to see the diorama lit up like a Christmas tree in 1850, then showing fewer and fewer lights until the diorama goes completely dark.Video of the diorama two years ago.But at some point during this past winter (as the visitor center was closed to the public), workers replaced the diorama's 'gone by 2020' engraving with a new sign indicating the glaciers will disappear inAlmost everywhere, the Park's specific claims of impending glacier disappearance have been replaced with more nuanced messaging indicating that everyone agrees that the glaciers are melting. Some signs indicate that glacial melt is "accelerating."A common trick used by the National Park Service at GNP is to display old black-and-white photos of glaciers from bygone years (say, "1922") next to photos of the same glaciers taken in more recent years showing the glaciers much diminished (say, "2006").Last year the Park Service quietly removed its two large steel trash cans at the Many Glacier Hotel which depicted "before and after" engravings of the Grinnell Glacier in 1910 and 2009. The steel carvings indicated that the Glacier had shrunk significantly between the two dates.The 'gone by 2020' claims were repeated in the New York Times, National Geographic, and other international news sources. But no mainstream news outlet has done any meaningful reporting regarding the apparent stabilization and recovery of the glaciers in GNP over the past decade. Even local Montana news sources such as The Missoulian, Billings Gazette and Bozeman Daily Chronicle have remained utterly silent regarding this story.(Note that since September 2015 the author has offered to bet anyone $5,000 that GNP's glaciers will still exist in 2030, in contradiction to the reported scientific consensus. To this day no one has taken me up on my offer. -R.R.)Additional Facebook video from Roger Roots.