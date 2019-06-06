Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, announced the move.The Pakistan armed forces have decided a voluntary cut in the defence budget for a year in view of the financial crisis of the country, a move which Prime Minister Imran Khan has appreciated.Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the DG of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor, announced the move. He said that three services will manage the impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures, adding that the step was important for the development of several areas. He also added that the step. Ghafoor asserted that Pakistan will maintain an effective response to all potential threats."Voluntary cut in the def budget for a year will not be at the cost of def & security. We shall maint effective response potential to all threats. Three services will manage the impact of the cut through appropriate internal measures. It was imp to participate in dev of tribal areas & Bln,tweeted Ghafoor.Lauding the move, PM Khan took to Twitter and appreciated the "unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts" in the defence expenditures for the next financial year. He added that his government"I appreciate Pak Mil's unprecedented voluntary initiative of stringent cuts in their defence expenditures for next FY bec of our critical financial situation, despite multiple security challenges. My govt will spend this money saved on dev of merged tribal areas & Balochistan," tweeted Khan.