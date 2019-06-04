© REUTERS/ OLA

Danielle Ryan is an Irish freelance writer based in Dublin. Her work has appeared in Salon, The Nation, Rethinking Russia, teleSUR, RBTH, The Calvert Journal and others. Follow her on Twitter @DanielleRyanJ

US President Donald Trump rolled into the UK on Monday, dishing out scorching insults like it was going out of fashion. Surely Brexit Britain has suffered enough humiliation already?Before he had even touched down on the tarmac,But he had set the ball rolling days before, calling Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle "nasty" - and wading into the Brexit debate,Some political figures did take umbrage to "meddling" by their trans-Atlantic cousins.Farage called Obama's interference "disgraceful" at the time, but on Monday he tweeted that Trump clearly "wants Brexit to happen" and is a "true friend" to Britain.Britain is going through tough times, with ongoing Brexit drama not doing much for its preferred international image as a mature, shot-calling democracy - and Trump's antics are hardly helping matters either.But, insults or not, no expense was spared for the Trump tornado, as the UK's American guests spent Monday evening enjoying a banquet feast that took six months to plan - at tables that reportedly took three days to set.It's all about maintaining that legendary "special relationship" the two countries like to invoke so much.Perhaps attempting to scale back the tough talk, Trump tweeted later on Monday that the London leg of his trip is "going really well" and the relationship with the UK is "very strong." Trump is scheduled to leave the UK and fly to Ireland on Wednesday. Let's see if he can go two more days without unleashing on his British friends once again.