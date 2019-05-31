"Now is the time for a serious, new arms control agreement. What do we get? Russiagate instead."

"Russiagate is one of the greatest new threats to national security. I have five listed in the book. Russia and China aren't on there. Russiagate is number one.

The system-wide US Russophobia that reached its nadir with Russiagate has created a "catastrophe" for both domestic politics and foreign relations that threatens the future of the American system, professor Stephen Cohen tells RT.War with Russia could easily break out if the US insists on pursuing the policy of "demonization" that birthed Russiagate instead of returning to detente and cooperation, New York University professor emeritus of Russian history Stephen Cohen argues on Chris Hedges' On Contact. While NATO deliberately antagonized post-Soviet Russia by expanding up to its borders, the US deployed missile defense systems along those borders after scrapping an arms treaty, leaving President Vladimir Putin devoid of "illusions" about the goodwill of the West - but armed with "nuclear missiles that can evade and elude any missile defense system."Cohen believes the conspiracy theory - which remains front-page news in US media despite being thoroughly discredited, both by independent investigators and last month by special counsel Robert Mueller's report -. Attorney General William Barr, who is investigating the FBI over how the 2016 counterintelligence probe began, should take a look at Brennan and his agency, Cohen says."If our intelligence services are off the reservation to the point that they can first try to destroy a presidential candidate and then a president...we need to know it," Cohen says. "This is the worst scandal in American history." And the damage wrought by this "catastrophe" hasn't stopped at the US border.The idea that Trump is a Russian agent has been devastating to "our own institutions, to the presidency, to our electoral system, to Congress, to the American mainstream media, not to mention the damage it's done to American-Russian relations, the damage it has done to the way Russians, both elite Russians and young Russians, look at America today," Cohen declares. And the potential damage it could still cause is enormous.