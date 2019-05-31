Society's Child
Persecution: Julian Assange lawyers say he is too ill to appear in court even by video link
The Guardian
Thu, 30 May 2019 21:41 UTC
Julian Assange was too ill to appear by video link for the latest hearing in relation to his possible extradition to the US, lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder told a court.
The hearing was the first since 2 May, when lawyers for the US government began pressing its case to extradite him to face trial for what they described as one the largest compromises of classified information in history.
However, his solicitor Gareth Peirce told a judge at Westminster magistrates court in London on Thursday that Assange was too ill to appear by video link from prison. The date for the next hearing was confirmed as 12 June.
The senior district judge Emma Arbuthnot said the next hearing may take place in Belmarsh prison in south London, where Assange is being held, if convenient for all parties.
The US has requested the extradition of Assange, who was removed from the Ecuadorian embassy in London on 11 April. He is charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion, which carries a maximum penalty of five years.
But he could face decades in a US prison after it emerged last week he was also being charged with violating the Espionage Act by publishing classified information through WikiLeaks.
Prosecutors announced 17 additional charges against Assange for publishing hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and files on the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Assange, 47, was previously charged with working to hack a Pentagon computer system, in a secret indictment that was unveiled soon after his arrest at Ecuador's embassy.
WikiLeaks said on Tuesday the Australian had been moved to the hospital wing of Belmarsh after a "dramatic" loss of weight and deteriorating health.
"Mr Assange's health had already significantly deteriorated after seven years inside the Ecuadorian embassy, under conditions that were incompatible with basic human rights," WikiLeaks said in statement.
"During the seven weeks in Belmarsh his health has continued to deteriorate and he has dramatically lost weight. The decision of prison authorities to move him to the ward speaks for itself."
Assange is serving a 50-week prison term for breaching bail conditions to avoid extradition to Sweden. He took refuge in the embassy in in 2012 to avoid extradition over sexual assault allegations, which he denies, but was arrested last month after his asylum was revoked.
Reader Comments
It takes a brave man to present truth to lies in this day and age, to crucify Jullian Assange, has a double edged sword for the the circus world, will he be remembered as a bastion for truth and freedom by the people, or will the circus people go into overdrive and demonize. 24/7. Better to keep him alive and suffer in the perverted minds of the psychopath, like a cat and mouse game, they have their man, let's have some fun.
Just my thought..
My only wish is that Julian Assange will be released, acknowledged for bringing truth into a world full of lies and deception.and live a long and healthy life, at this stage, I think that is wishful thinking.
This demonstrates, that the US and along with the UK, and it's allies with there hubris, no longer recognize that international courts and justice have any meaning, the only justice is the renegade justice of the "wild west".
Who had the biggest gun, who was the best sharpshooter, won the battle, was left on the streets of Dodge. A bunch of psycho pathological individuals that wrought hell to communities.
Truth, what is truth to them, it's the justice of the wild west, truth is whatever they say it is, and god help you if the truth is really discovered, you will get a shot in the back
Or now days, it's the slow kill, deprived of human contact, deprived of medical care, deprived of financial assistance, deprived of legal assistance, deprived of life. in a cell that is monitored 24/7 in a high security prison, reserved for psycho pathological people. I guess Beltmarsh, is the new name for Broadmore, the high security prison in the UK in the 80's. where the most violent offenders were secured, so they would never enter into society again.
And all this for telling the truth and because, like in the "wild west" in the US and the origins of the FBI,/CIA and that guy, "Elliot Ness" in the TV series, we always get our man, dead or alive.