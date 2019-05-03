© AFP / Daniel Leal-Olivas

United Nations human rights experts have voiced criticism over the UK's decision to imprison WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for nearly one year for skipping bail, describing the harsh sentence as excessive.The same panel issued an opinion in 2015 that Assange was being arbitrarily detained, after the WikiLeaks figurehead was forced to seek political asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, in order to avoid extradition to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault.A London court ruled on May 1 that Assange was guilty of "violating bail conditions." The Southwark Crown Court in London said that he had shown disdain for the British justice system by skipping bail.During the hearing, Assange apologized for not honoring the terms of his temporary release, but insisted that his decision to seek asylum was "the best or perhaps the only thing" that he could have done under the circumstances.He now faces the possibility of extradition to the US, where he is wanted for "conspiracy to commit computer intrusion." An extradition hearing was originally scheduled for Thursday, but has been adjourned until May 30.WikiLeaks denounced its founder's 50-week sentence as "shocking" and "vindictive." The outlet also expressed "grave concerns" as to whether Assange will receive a fair extradition hearing.