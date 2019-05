The lack of pollinating insects in some areas of fruit production in China has forced producers to pollinate their fruit trees by hand.In these areas, theput an end to all the pollinators that inhabited the ecosystem.There is increasing awareness of insects and other pollinating animals for agriculture worldwide; In fact, in the long term, they are basically the only ones responsible when it comes to growing food and without them agriculture could collapse.There are simple solutions to avoid their collapse. Studies in Europe and North America have found thatnear crops and leaving patches of natural vegetation, such as trees and forests. These practices can also increase the population of natural predators, decreasing the need to use pesticides.With a little effort, it is perfectly possible to grow food and at the same time take care of the environment.In an attempt to control and transform nature to our advantage,, beginning what was called the campaign against the four plagues, with which he intended to exterminate these four species.The sparrow owed its persecution to the eating of stored grain, causing problems for agriculture. As a result, it was placed in the list of dangerous animals. In the words of Mao Tse Tung, "Sparrows are one of the worst plagues in China." In 1960, alerted by the increase of insects, which were the basis of the diet of the sparrows, that plan was abandoned.But in some regions it was already too late.Despite having stopped the persecution,, which did not distinguish between beneficial and harmful insects. The result was that in large regions of China pollinating insects became extinct and among them the best pollinator on the planet: bees.This was a huge and tremendous error, and it seems that we still haven't learned the lesson well enough.Source: ecoportal.net